Kanye West Sued by Pastor for Sampling Sermon Without Permission

Kanye West has been sued for copyright infringement by a Texas pastor who claims the artist sampled his sermon without permission. In the lawsuit filed on Tuesday in Dallas federal court, Bishop David Paul Moten alleges that roughly 20% of the Donda track “Come to Life” is composed of one of his recorded sermons.

Per court documents obtained by Billboard, Moten claims the following: “‘Come to Life’ is approximately five minutes and ten seconds (5:10) in length. Approximately one minute and ten seconds (1:10) of this sound recording is sampled directly from Plaintiff’s sermon.”

Moten further alleges that the use of his voice, which opens the track and continues under West’s voice throughout the song, is part of a greater pattern on the rapper’s part. “Over the span of several years, defendants have demonstrated an alarming pattern and practice of willfully and egregiously sampling sound recordings of others without consent or permission,” the complaint reads.

In addition to suing West, Moten is seeking damages from Donda distributors UMG Recordings, Def Jam Recordings, and West’s label G.O.O.D Music. The artist has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

West has been relatively quiet since dropping out of Coachella, meaning he hasn’t harassed Pete Davidson in a while. He produced and appeared on Pusha T’s latest album, It’s Almost Dry, which features the last song Kid Cudi said he’d ever record with Kanye.