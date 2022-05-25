Kate Moss Undermines Amber Heard’s Testimony, Says Johnny Depp Helped Her After Falling Down Stairs

Kate Moss took the stand virtually on Wednesday in the $50 million Johnny Depp–Amber Heard defamation trial, pushing back against a rumor that her ex-boyfriend had shoved her down the stairs and undermining Heard’s testimony on the incident.

The supermodel only spoke for a few minutes, with Heard’s defense team declining to cross-examine her, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported.

“He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any kind of stairs,” Moss said via video link from Gloucester, England. “As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me, and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Depp and Moss dated from 1994 to 1998, and hearsay has long held that Depp behaved violently during that time. In 1994 he was arrested after trashing a room at the Mark Hotel after allegedly getting into a fight with Moss.

Depp’s lawyers were only allowed to call Moss as a rebuttal witness after Heard mentioned her first, in an incident that seemed to once again highlight how much better prepared his team was for the legal and public relations fight.

Earlier, Heard had testified that Depp had attempted to strike her sister, Whitney Henriques, who at the time was near a flight of stairs. “I just see my little sister with her back to the staircase and Johnny swings at her,” Heard said. “I don’t hesitate or wait. I just instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs, and I swung at him.”

She added, “In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn’t landed a blow. I, for the first time, hit him — actually hit him, square in the face.” Her sister also testified that Depp had been abusive.