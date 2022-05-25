Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kate Moss Undermines Amber Heard’s Testimony, Says Johnny Depp Helped Her After Falling Down Stairs

"He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any kind of stairs,” Moss testified

johnny depp kate moss stairs amber heard defamation trial $50 million
Johnny Depp (photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images), Kate Moss (Renan Katayama), and Amber Heard (Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 25, 2022 | 1:34pm ET

    Kate Moss took the stand virtually on Wednesday in the $50 million Johnny DeppAmber Heard defamation trial, pushing back against a rumor that her ex-boyfriend had shoved her down the stairs and undermining Heard’s testimony on the incident.

    The supermodel only spoke for a few minutes, with Heard’s defense team declining to cross-examine her, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported.

    “He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any kind of stairs,” Moss said via video link from Gloucester, England. “As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me, and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Depp and Moss dated from 1994 to 1998, and hearsay has long held that Depp behaved violently during that time. In 1994 he was arrested after trashing a room at the Mark Hotel after allegedly getting into a fight with Moss.

    Depp’s lawyers were only allowed to call Moss as a rebuttal witness after Heard mentioned her first, in an incident that seemed to once again highlight how much better prepared his team was for the legal and public relations fight.

    Earlier, Heard had testified that Depp had attempted to strike her sister, Whitney Henriques, who at the time was near a flight of stairs. “I just see my little sister with her back to the staircase and Johnny swings at her,” Heard said. “I don’t hesitate or wait. I just instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs, and I swung at him.”

    Advertisement

    She added, “In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn’t landed a blow. I, for the first time, hit him — actually hit him, square in the face.” Her sister also testified that Depp had been abusive.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

samuel l jackson garfield

Samuel L. Jackson Joins Chris Pratt in Upcoming Animated Garfield Film

May 24, 2022

jaws child actor police chief jonathan searle steven spielberg marthas vineyard oak bluffs movie film news

Child Actor in Jaws Named Police Chief of Town Where It Was Filmed

May 24, 2022

who is gorr the god butcher christian bale thor love and thunder

Christian Bale's Thor: Love and Thunder Villain Gorr the God Butcher, Explained

May 24, 2022

the gray man netflix trailer ryan gosling chris evans russo brothers

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans Play Cat and Mouse in Trailer for The Gray Man: Watch

May 24, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kate Moss Undermines Amber Heard's Testimony, Says Johnny Depp Helped Her After Falling Down Stairs

Menu Shop Search Sale