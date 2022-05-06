Kathleen Hanna Joins Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler on New Song “Mirrorball”: Stream

Kathleen Hanna has teamed up with her Bikini Kill bandmate Erica Dawn Lyle and the Raincoats’ Vice Cooler on “Mirrorball.” It marks Hanna’s first new music in more than four years. The track appears on Lyle and Cooler’s upcoming benefit compilation LAND TRUST: Benefit for North East Farmers of Color, out June 3rd via Bandcamp.

In true riot grrrl fashion, “Mirrorball” features thrashing guitars and screamed vocals as Hanna sings about authenticity. “Stay true to yr brand,” she hollers. “Stay true to yr personal brand.” Listen to it below.

“Mirrorball” is just one of the many star-studded collaborations on LAND TRUST: Benefit for NEFOC, which supports the Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust. While making the project, Cooler sent the drum parts to Lyle, who improvised guitar riffs. With a dozen songs in a state of near-completion, the duo started reaching out to artists like Kim Gordon, the Linda Lindas, Alice Bag, Kelley Deal, and members of bands like Deerhoof, Shopping, and Priests.

“This is the very, very rare benefit album where no one just sent in some crappy B-side,” Hanna said in a statement. “All the songs are fucking great and the performers really put their hearts into it. It’s a testament to Erica and Vice doing a phenomenal job bringing people together.”

Northeast Farmers of Color is an Indigenous and POC-led grassroots organization that seeks to connect POC farmers to land and grow healthy foods and medicines for our communities. “The land that NEFOC acquires for farmers becomes collectively owned. Farms run by African Americans make up less than 2% of all of the nation’s farms,” Lyle explained. “NEFOC is working to change that.”

The Raincoats, Emily Retsas of Phoebe Bridgers’ band, Palberta, Mike Watt, and Bikini Kill bassist Kathi Wilcox also appear on the compilation. Pre-orders are ongoing here. Scroll onward for the artwork and tracklist.

Hanna and Lyle are currently on tour with Bikini Kill. Tickets are available now for Ticketmaster.

LAND TRUST: Benefit for North East Farmers of Color Artwork:

LAND TRUST: Benefit for North East Farmers of Color Tracklist:

01. Decoder Ring (feat. Katie Alice Greer)

02. Lost in Thought (feat. The Linda Lindas and Kathi Wilcox)

03. Mirrorball (feat. Kathleen Hanna)

04. Debt Collector (feat. Kim Gordon)

05. Soul Fire Farm (feat. Alice Bag and Emily Retsas)

06. The Immortals (feat. Brontez Purnell)

07. Can’t Fight Me (feat. Ah-Mer-Ah-Su)

08. Agave (feat. The Raincoats)

09. Break a Window (feat. Rachel Aggs and Emily Retsas)

10. Flashes of Knowing (feat. Christina Billotte)

11. Cracks in the Ceiling (feat. Ali Carter and Emily Retsas)

12. Star Fuck (feat. Louisahhh)

13. Bodies (feat. Kelley Deal, Emily Retsas, and Sarah Register)

14. PS Forever (feat. Satomi Matsuzaki)

15. Never Was (feat. Ivy Jeanne and Mike Watt)

16. Hearing Myself Again (feat. Palberta, Emily Retsas, and Anne Wood)