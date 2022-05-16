Kehlani Announces 2022 World Tour

Kehlani has announced the “Blue Water Road Trip,” an expansive 2022 tour in support of her new album blue water road.

The 43-date trek includes 28 concerts in North America followed by another 15 shows in Europe. Rico Nasty will accompany Kehlani on the first leg, while Destin Conrad will join her from beginning to end.

The “Blue Water Road Trip” begins July 30th in Raleigh, North Carolina, and from then through October Kehlani will take in cities including Atlanta, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Honolulu, Hawaii. Beginning in November the tour picks back up on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, with stops in Copenhagen, Stockholm, several German cities, and a prolonged run through the UK.

Check out the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place one day prior on Thursday, May 19th (use pre-sale code FINALE). You can book your seat here.

Kehlani 2022 Tour Dates:

07/30 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

08/01 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater

08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

08/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/07 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/09 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

08/12 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

08/3 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center

08/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

08/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

08/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

08/22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage!

08/26 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

08/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/30 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

09/01 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

09/03 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

09/06 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

09/15 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/17 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center

09/18 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

09/21 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum!

09/30 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/21 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell

11/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall

11/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

11/21 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinhalle

11/22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11/24 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457

11/26 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer*

11/27 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

11/29 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

11/30 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

12/03 – Tilburg, NL @ O13

12/04 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

12/07 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

12/09 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

12/10 – Birmingham, UK @ Academy

12/12 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse