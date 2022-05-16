Menu
Kehlani Announces 2022 World Tour

Rico Nasty will join her on the North American dates

Kehlani, photo by Bria Alysse
May 16, 2022 | 3:40pm ET

    Kehlani has announced the “Blue Water Road Trip,” an expansive 2022 tour in support of her new album blue water road.

    The 43-date trek includes 28 concerts in North America followed by another 15 shows in Europe. Rico Nasty will accompany Kehlani on the first leg, while Destin Conrad will join her from beginning to end.

    The “Blue Water Road Trip” begins July 30th in Raleigh, North Carolina, and from then through October Kehlani will take in cities including Atlanta, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Honolulu, Hawaii. Beginning in November the tour picks back up on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, with stops in Copenhagen, Stockholm, several German cities, and a prolonged run through the UK.

    Related Video

    Check out the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place one day prior on Thursday, May 19th (use pre-sale code FINALE). You can book your seat here.

    Kehlani 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/30 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
    08/01 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater
    08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    08/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
    08/07 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    08/09 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    08/12 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
    08/3 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
    08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center
    08/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center
    08/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    08/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
    08/22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
    08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage!
    08/26 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
    08/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    08/30 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
    09/01 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
    09/03 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
    09/06 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
    09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    09/15 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    09/17 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center
    09/18 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
    09/21 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum!
    09/30 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    10/21 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell
    11/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall
    11/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
    11/21 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinhalle
    11/22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
    11/24 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457
    11/26 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer*
    11/27 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
    11/29 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
    11/30 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
    12/03 – Tilburg, NL @ O13
    12/04 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy
    12/07 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
    12/09 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
    12/10 – Birmingham, UK @ Academy
    12/12 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse

