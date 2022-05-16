Kehlani Announces 2022 World Tour

Kehlani has announced the “Blue Water Road Trip,” an expansive 2022 tour in support of her new album blue water road.
The 43-date trek includes 28 concerts in North America followed by another 15 shows in Europe. Rico Nasty will accompany Kehlani on the first leg, while Destin Conrad will join her from beginning to end.
The “Blue Water Road Trip” begins July 30th in Raleigh, North Carolina, and from then through October Kehlani will take in cities including Atlanta, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Honolulu, Hawaii. Beginning in November the tour picks back up on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, with stops in Copenhagen, Stockholm, several German cities, and a prolonged run through the UK.
Check out the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place one day prior on Thursday, May 19th (use pre-sale code FINALE). You can book your seat here.
Kehlani 2022 Tour Dates:
07/30 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
08/01 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater
08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
08/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/07 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/09 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
08/12 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
08/3 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center
08/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center
08/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
08/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage!
08/26 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
08/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/30 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
09/01 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
09/03 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
09/06 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
09/15 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
09/17 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center
09/18 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
09/21 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum!
09/30 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/21 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell
11/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall
11/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
11/21 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinhalle
11/22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11/24 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457
11/26 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer*
11/27 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
11/29 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
11/30 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
12/03 – Tilburg, NL @ O13
12/04 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy
12/07 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
12/09 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
12/10 – Birmingham, UK @ Academy
12/12 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse