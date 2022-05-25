Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kelly Clarkson Announces KELLYOKE EP, Shares Cover of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever”: Stream

The EP also features covers of Radiohead, The Weeknd, and Linda Ronstadt

Kelly Clarkson happier than ever stream
Kelly Clarkson, photo by Shane McCauley
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 25, 2022 | 8:36am ET

    Popstar-turned-daytime television ray of sunshine Kelly Clarkson regularly performs covers of songs new and old on her eponymous talk show. Now, she’s bringing KELLYOKE to tape with her new EP. The six-song covers project is out June 9th via Atlantic, and as a preview, Clarkson has shared her rendition of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.”

    Clarkson and her band have covered over 500 songs since The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered in 2019, and while the television performances have long charmed the internet, KELLYOKE offers new studio recordings of a few choice tracks, from Eilish’s 2021 single to a Radiohead classic to a song from Linda Ronstadt. The singer explained the origins of the EP in a statement, noting,

    “Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when The Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode. Over 500 songs later, and we’re still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites. Thanks for singing along with me y’all!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In “Happier Than Ever,” Clarkson stays true to Eilish’s compressed opening vocals before quickly jumping to the song’s explosive second half — a perfect choice for the American Idol breakout’s mighty voice. Listen to the cover below, and scroll onward for KELLYOKE‘s artwork and complete tracklist. Pre-orders for the EP are ongoing.

    In addition to hosting her own talk show, Clarkson recently wrapped up American Song Contesta Eurovision-inspired talent competition that she presented alongside Snoop Dogg.

    KELLYOKE EP Artwork:

    KELLYOKE EP artwork

    KELLYOKE EPTracklist:
    01. Blue Bayou (by Linda Ronstadt)
    02. Call Out My Name (by The Weeknd)
    03. Happier Than Ever (by Billie Eilish)
    04. Queen of the Night (by Whitney Houston)
    05. Trampoline (by Shaed)
    06. Fake Plastic Trees (by Radiohead)

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

noso parasites origins new song video stream

NoSo Shares Origins of New Song "Parasites": Exclusive

May 25, 2022

Rico Nasty Intrusive new song video

Rico Nasty Drops Chaotic New Single "Intrusive": Stream

May 24, 2022

wynonna waxahatchee other side new single the judds indie rock folk country music video news stream listen

Wynonna and Waxahatchee Bravely Face the "Other Side" on New Single: Stream

May 24, 2022

alex g blessing tour new song north american dates tickets stream listen

Alex G Announces North American Tour, Shares New Song "Blessing": Stream

May 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kelly Clarkson Announces KELLYOKE EP, Shares Cover of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale