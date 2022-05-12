Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Expecting a Baby Together

The very metal baby will join Ozzy Osbourne's other eight grandchildren

Kelly Osbourne Sid Wilson baby
Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson / Kelly Osbourne with sonogram image (via Instagram)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 12, 2022 | 5:01pm ET

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

sunny day real estate furnace fest 2022

Reunited Sunny Day Real Estate Added to Furnace Fest Lineup

May 12, 2022

Rancid Lars Frederiksen Misfits

Rancid's Lars Frederiksen on Opening for Misfits at Madison Square Garden: "It Was So F**kin' Surreal"

May 12, 2022

James Hetfield congratulates new parents

James Hetfield Makes Congratulatory Call to Woman Who Gave Birth at Metallica Show

May 12, 2022

The Black Dahlia Murder Trevor Strnad death

R.I.P. Trevor Strnad, The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Dead at 41

May 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot's Sid Wilson Expecting a Baby Together

Menu Shop Search Sale