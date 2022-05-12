Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Expecting a Baby Together

Kelly Osbourne, daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, and her boyfriend, Slipknot’s DJ Sid Wilson, are expecting a very metal child together. The couple shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts.

Kelly, who will be a first-time mom, shared a pic of herself holding a sonogram image on Instagram, writing, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Wilson posted the sonogram image with a bunch celebratory emojis.

Kelly’s mom, Sharon Osbourne, also shared the news, tweeting, “My heart could not be more full! So excited to share this beautiful journey with you @KellyOsbourne!”

Ozzy is no stranger to being a grandfather, as he already has eight grandchildren from three of his other children, including son Jack’s three daughters.

The baby announcement comes as welcome news for the Osbournes, who were most recently very concerned about Ozzy’s battle with COVID-19. The singer, who has several pre-existing conditions, contracted the virus a couple weeks ago, with a “worried” Sharon jumping on a plane from England to be by his side in Los Angeles. Thankfully, a few days later she reported that “Ozzy is much better and on the mend.”

Wilson will have a little time to bask in the baby news before Slipknot embark on the second leg of their 2022 “Knotfest Roadshow” tour. The outing kicks off May 18th in University Park, Pennsylvania, and runs through a June 18th show in Chula Vista, California. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Congratulations to Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson on their forthcoming baby. It doesn’t get more metal than the blood of Black Sabbath and Slipknot!