All Hail King Kendrick: Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers Debuts at No. 1

Five years passed between Kendrick Lamar’s last album DAMN and his new one, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, and during that time pawns have fallen off the board and knights have jumped around, but the king stayed the king. As Billboard has revealed, Mr. Morale has clinched the top spot in the Billboard Top 200 for the upcoming list dated May 28th.

Along the way, Lamar has hit a couple of notable benchmarks. This is his fourth straight album to debut at No. 1, putting him in a tie for 14th place, well behind current record holders Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and Eminem, who each accomplished the feat 10 times in a row.

Besides that, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers moved 295,500 equivalent album units in its first week — the most of any album in 2022, beating previous marks set by Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti (274,000) and Future’s I Never Liked You (222,000). In other words, lots of people like it. Even the normally loquacious Eminem said it left him “speechless.”

King Kendrick will hold court in February with the massive 65-date “The Big Steppers” tour. Tickets are available here, and be sure to check out our dream setlist for the shows as well as our feature on Lamar’s 10 best songs.