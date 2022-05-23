A Dream Setlist For Kendrick Lamar’s 2022 Tour

Following the arrival of Mr. Moral & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar is set to make his grand return to the stage in just a few short months. “The Big Steppers Tour,” as the name implies, supports the rapper’s latest project and brings along Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. The expansive tour covers four countries and runs from late July through December of 2022, giving rap fans everywhere maximum opportunity to see the year’s most talked-about release performed live. (Grab tickets via Ticketmaster here.)

While the tour’s name takes after Kendrick’s latest double album, the setlist will undoubtedly cover each leg of the rapper’s celebrated career. From early Overly Dedicated and Section .80 gems to good kid, m.A.A.d city’s narrative-heavy masterstrokes, along with To Pimp a Butterfly and untitled unmastered.’s jazzy, artful tunes and DAMN.’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bangers, Kendrick’s setlist will very likely supplement the density of Mr. Moral with established fan favorites.

What’s less known, however, is whether the Compton-native will bring out his openers, each of whom features on Mr. Moral, during his headlining performance. Maybe even a performance of Baby Keem’s “family ties” or “range brothers?”

Advertisement

Regardless, the energy of the world tour might even top that of DAMN.’s. The closest thing Kendrick fans have had to a live performance as of late was his appearance at the 2022 Pepsi Superbowl Halftime Show, which saw him run through a quick medley in celebration of Dr. Dre. Notably, the medley featured no hints to the music of Mr. Moral & The Big Steppers. So, with live debuts at the ready, come prepared for an arena’s worth of rowdy fans to be rapping along.

In anticipation of such a time, we here at Consequence have put together our dream setlist. Is it wishful thinking? Maybe. But if anyone from Kendrick’s team is reading and wants to take our suggestions — cough — we’ll be grateful.

— Jonah Krueger