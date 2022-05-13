Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kendrick Lamar Returns with New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers: Stream

Marking his first LP in five years and last on Top Dawg Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 13, 2022 | 12:19am ET

    Kendrick Lamar is finally back with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his first album in five years. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    In addition to marking Kendrick’s fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers also closes the chapter on the Compton rapper’s storied run on his longtime label Top Dawg Entertainment. Last August, Kendrick revealed he would be leaving TDE. It’s likely he’ll partner up with a major label to put out music through his multi-media company pgLang going forward.

    Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was announced last month through Kendrick’s website oklama.com, under the letterhead of pgLang. He initially shared a link to the announcement by quote tweeting a fan who recently pronounced the rapper had retired.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The album spans 18 tracks across two discs, including collaborations with Beth Gibbons of Portishead, Ghostface Killah, Sampha, Baby Keem, Kodak Black, and more.

    In advance of the follow-up to 2017’s DAMN., Kendrick headlined Las Vegas’ Day N Vegas festival last November before performing alongside Dr. Dre at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Looking ahead, he is booked to appear at Miami’s Rolling Loud in May and UK’s Glastonbury one month later.

    Earlier this week, Kendrick shared “The Heart Part 5,” the latest in his series of non-album singles.

    Advertisement

    Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Artwork:

    Kendrick Lamar Mr Morale Big Steppers Artwork

    Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tracklist:

    Big Steppers:
    01. United In Grief
    02. N95
    03. Worldwide Steppers
    04. Die Hard (feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer
    05. Father Time (feat. Sampha)
    06. Rich (Interlude)
    07. Rich Spirit
    08. We Cry Together (feat. Taylour Paige)
    09. Purple Hearts (feat. Summer Walker & Ghostface Killah)

    Mr. Morale:
    01. Count Me Out
    02. Crown
    03. Silent Hill (feat. Kodak Black)
    04. Savior (Interlude)
    05. Savior (feat. Baby Keem & Sam Dew)
    06. Auntie Diaries
    07. Mr. Morale (feat. Tanna Leone)
    08. Mother I Sober (feat. Beth Gibbons of Portishead)
    09. Mirror

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

florence and the machine dance fever new album tracklist artwork cover art stream

Florence + the Machine Unveil New Album Dance Fever: Stream

May 13, 2022

the smile a light for attracting attention stream debut album radiohead thom yorke jonny greenwood sons of kemet tom skinner music news

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood's The Smile Unveil Debut Album A Light for Attracting Attention: Stream

May 13, 2022

My Chemical Romance 2022

My Chemical Romance Release New Song "The Foundations of Decay": Stream

May 12, 2022

post malone cooped up new single roddy ricch hip hop twelve carat toothache stream

Post Malone Feels "Cooped Up" on New Single with Roddy Ricch: Stream

May 12, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kendrick Lamar Returns with New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale