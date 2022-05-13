Kendrick Lamar Returns with New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers: Stream

Kendrick Lamar is finally back with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his first album in five years. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

In addition to marking Kendrick’s fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers also closes the chapter on the Compton rapper’s storied run on his longtime label Top Dawg Entertainment. Last August, Kendrick revealed he would be leaving TDE. It’s likely he’ll partner up with a major label to put out music through his multi-media company pgLang going forward.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was announced last month through Kendrick’s website oklama.com, under the letterhead of pgLang. He initially shared a link to the announcement by quote tweeting a fan who recently pronounced the rapper had retired.

Advertisement

Related Video

The album spans 18 tracks across two discs, including collaborations with Beth Gibbons of Portishead, Ghostface Killah, Sampha, Baby Keem, Kodak Black, and more.

In advance of the follow-up to 2017’s DAMN., Kendrick headlined Las Vegas’ Day N Vegas festival last November before performing alongside Dr. Dre at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Looking ahead, he is booked to appear at Miami’s Rolling Loud in May and UK’s Glastonbury one month later.

Earlier this week, Kendrick shared “The Heart Part 5,” the latest in his series of non-album singles.

Advertisement

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Artwork:

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tracklist:

Big Steppers:

01. United In Grief

02. N95

03. Worldwide Steppers

04. Die Hard (feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer

05. Father Time (feat. Sampha)

06. Rich (Interlude)

07. Rich Spirit

08. We Cry Together (feat. Taylour Paige)

09. Purple Hearts (feat. Summer Walker & Ghostface Killah)

Mr. Morale:

01. Count Me Out

02. Crown

03. Silent Hill (feat. Kodak Black)

04. Savior (Interlude)

05. Savior (feat. Baby Keem & Sam Dew)

06. Auntie Diaries

07. Mr. Morale (feat. Tanna Leone)

08. Mother I Sober (feat. Beth Gibbons of Portishead)

09. Mirror