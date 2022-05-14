Menu
Kendrick Lamar Floats Above Water in Striking “N95” Video: Watch

The first visual for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar N95 video
Kendrick Lamar in “N95” video, photo via YouTube
May 14, 2022 | 4:55pm ET

    Kendrick Lamar has revealed the video for “N95,” which marks the first visual to be released his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

    Co-directed by Kendrick alongside Dave Free, the visually striking video opens with Kendrick floating above the water. Later, we see the Compton’s hip-hop poet laureate running away from a group of men, doing push-ups on the top of a building, joy-ridding with Baby Keem, and walking down the steps of a waterfall. As is the case with the song itself, the video for “95” is chock full of intense imagery and symbolism. Unpack it for yourself down below.

    Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick’s fifth album (and fifth masterpiece) to date was released on Friday. He will support the album by embarking on a massive world tour starting in July. Tickets go on sale next Friday.

    Also read why “Savior” is our Rap Song of the Week.

Kendrick Lamar Floats Above Water in Striking "N95" Video: Watch

