Kendrick Lamar Floats Above Water in Striking “N95” Video: Watch

Kendrick Lamar has revealed the video for “N95,” which marks the first visual to be released his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Co-directed by Kendrick alongside Dave Free, the visually striking video opens with Kendrick floating above the water. Later, we see the Compton’s hip-hop poet laureate running away from a group of men, doing push-ups on the top of a building, joy-ridding with Baby Keem, and walking down the steps of a waterfall. As is the case with the song itself, the video for “95” is chock full of intense imagery and symbolism. Unpack it for yourself down below.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick’s fifth album (and fifth masterpiece) to date was released on Friday. He will support the album by embarking on a massive world tour starting in July. Tickets go on sale next Friday.

