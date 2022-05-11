Kendrick Lamar Reveals Artwork for New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar has revealed the artwork for his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Photographed by Renell Medrano, the cover depicts Kendrick, with a crown of thorns and a gun tucked into his waistband, embracing a child, while a woman (who appears to be his wife Lauren London) is sitting on a nearby bed nursing another a baby.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is Kendrick’s fifth album to date and first since 2017’s DAMN. The forthcoming project also marks his final release with Top Dawg Entertainment. Last August, the rapper announced that he would be leaving his longtime record label in favor of pgLang.

Earlier this week, as a prelude to Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick revealed a new single called “The Heart Part 5.”

So far, Kendrick has two live appearances on the books in 2022: at Miami’s Rolling Loud in May and at Glastonbury in the UK in June.