Kendrick Lamar Announces “The Big Steppers Tour”

Kendrick Lamar has announced “The Big Steppers Tour” in support of his first new album in five years, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

The 65-date trek will feature Baby Keem on every stop, with additional help on select dates from Tanna Leone, who guested on Lamar’s new track “Mr. Morale.” The tour kicks off July 19th in Oklahoma City and includes just about every major North American city, including multi-night stands in New York, Toronto, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

Starting in October he’ll decamp for Europe, and he’ll spend December enjoying summertime in Australia and New Zealand. Along the way he’ll also make festival appearances at Miami’s Rolling Loud and UK’s Glastonbury.

Check out the full itinerary below. General on-sale starts Friday, May 20th at 12:00 p.m. local time, and you can get your tickets here. Earlier this week, Lamar shared the non-album loosie “The Heart Part 5.”

Kendrick Lamar 2022 Tour Dates:

07/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

07/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/24 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud

07/27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/31 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

08/04 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/07 – Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena

08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/16 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

08/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

08/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/21 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

08/23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

08/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/31 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

09/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

09/06 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

09/07 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

10/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

10/10 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

10/11 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

10/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

10/19 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

10/21 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

10/24 – Stuttgart, DE @ Scheleyerhalle

10/25 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

10/26 – Laussane, CH @ Vaudoise Aréna

10/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/30 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

10/31 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

11/02– Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

11/03 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

11/04 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

11/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

11/07 – London, UK @ The O2

11/08 – London, UK @ The O2

11/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/16 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

12/01 – Perth, AUS @ RAC Arena

12/04 – Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena

12/08 – Sydney, AUS @ Qudos Bank Arena

12/12 – Brisbane, AUS @ Entertainment Center

12/16 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena