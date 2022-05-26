Menu
Kevin Spacey Charged with Four Counts of Sexual Assault in the UK

The charges relate to allegations made by three men

Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey, photo via Getty
May 26, 2022 | 10:57am ET

    Kevin Spacey has been charged by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service with four counts of sexual assault.

    The charges are the result of investigation conducted by the Metropolitan Police stemming from allegations made by three men, according to Rosemary Ainslie, the head of CPS’s special crime division. The alleged offenses took place in London and Gloucestershire between March 2005 and April 2013.

    Spacey was previously charged in Massachusetts with indecent assault and battery in connection to a July 2016 incident involving an 18-year-old boy, but the criminal case was dropped after the complaining witness refused to testify. Another criminal case against Spacey was withdrawn after the accuser died.

    Since 2017, at least 16 men have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey, accusing him of unwanted harassment, groping, assault, and pedophilia. The allegations led Spacey to be fired from the final season of Netflix’s House of Cards, and last year an arbitrator ordered the actor to pay $31 million to the show’s producers to cover the loss in revenue caused by his termination. He is also facing a civil suit from actor Anthony Rapp, who says Spacey assaulted him in 1986 when he was 14 years old.

    Spacey is nonetheless attempting a career comeback. Following his small role in Frank Nero’s 2021 film L’uomo Che Disegno Dio, representatives for the actor appeared at Cannes earlier this month to market his first feature film since 2017, a noir drama called Peter Five Eight.

