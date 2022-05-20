Kim Gordon Shares Collaborative Single “Debt Collector” with Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler: Stream

Kim Gordon has lent her talents to the upcoming compilation LAND TRUST: Benefit for North East Farmers of Color with the new collaborative song “Debt Collector,” co-written with the album’s curators, Bikini Kill guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle and The Raincoats drummer Vice Cooler.

The song immediately drives straight to the heart of NEFOC’s mission with Gordon’s opening lines: “You’re not welcome, no/ The gated community/ Don’t you want to own one?/ You’ve got to bring cash” laying bare the central tension between the have’s and have-not’s. Over a needling guitar and splashy drums provided by Lyle and Cooler, the Sonic Youth bassist and singer rattles off a list of titles including “sign-maker,” “sex worker,” and “pearl-clutcher” before reaching the song’s maligned namesake “debt collector” to say “you’re not welcome to the gated community.” The message is driven home by the song’s accompanying video, which focuses on the man-made barriers and boundaries built within endless, urban sprawl.

LAND TRUST is the passion project of Lyle and Cooler, who began recording guitar and drum parts separately at the start of the pandemic and eventually shared their progress with close friends and collaborators to flesh the ideas out. The compilation also features Kathleen Hanna, who appears on “Mirrorball,” The Linda Lindas, Alice Bag, Palberta, and many more punk icons that Cooler said in a statement “reflects the family we have each built with each other through a lifetime of art and music-making.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The album will be released June 3rd via Bandcamp, with proceeds directed to Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust. Pre-orders are ongoing.

NEFOC is an Indigenous and POC-led grassroots organization that seeks to connect POC farmers to land to grow healthy foods and medicines for our communities. Regarding the movement, Lyle said: “The ownership of land makes all of these things possible. The land that NEFOC acquires for farmers becomes collectively owned. Farms run by African Americans make up less than 2 percent of all of the nation’s farms. NEFOC is working to change that.”

Earlier this year, Gordon, as part of Sonic Youth, released one of the band’s archival live shows, Live in Kyiv, Ukraine 1989, to benefit World Central Kitchen and relief efforts for Ukrainians in response to the ongoing Russian invasion. In January, the band released the rarities compilation In/Out/In, while Gordon’s most recent studio album, 2021’s Body/Dilloway/Head, was also a collaborative effort with experimental guitarist Bill Nace and Wolf Eyes’ Aaron Dilloway. She is about to set out for the European leg of her 2022 tour in support of her 2019 solo debut No Home Record. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lyle is currently on tour with Bikini Kill all the way through September 2022. The 45-date trek resumes after the band reunited in 2019 but faced two years of delays due to the global pandemic. Claim your spot at one of their shows today via Ticketmaster.