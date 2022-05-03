Menu
Lady Gaga Unveils “Hold My Hand” for Top Gun: Maverick Soundtrack: Stream

The film premieres May 27th

lady gaga top gun soundtrack hold my hand new single
Lady Gaga, photo via Instagram
May 3, 2022 | 12:10am ET

    Lady Gaga has contributed a new song called “Hold My Hand” to Top Gun: Maverick, the long-delayed sequel to the 1986 action classic. Ahead of the film’s May 27th release, “Hold My Hand” is streaming in full below.

    “When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” Gaga wrote on Instagram last week to tease the song. “I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.”

    The singer continued: “I’m so grateful to Tom and Hans [Zimmer, composer] and Joe [Kosinski, director] for this opportunity — and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you. This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long.”

    Related Video

    Top Gun: Maverick stars Tom Cruise, Val KilmerMiles TellerJennifer ConnellyJon HammEd Harris, and Glen Powell.

    This summer, Gaga will stage the “Chromatica Ball” arena tour, which you can get tickets for via Ticketmaster.

