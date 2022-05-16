Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lady Gaga Adds New “Chromatica Ball” Tour Dates

New shows announced in Hershey, PA; Houston, TX; and Miami, FL

Lady Gaga 2022
Lady Gaga, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 16, 2022 | 10:43am ET

    Lady Gaga’s long-awaited “Chromatica Ball” finally takes place this summer, and today she’s added a few new dates to the itinerary.

    Specifically, Gaga has confirmed three new US shows in Hershey, PA (8/28), Houston, TX (9/13), and Miami, FL (9/17). She’s also scheduled to visit Tokyo, Japan in early September.

    Tickets for these new announced dates go on sale Friday, May 20th via Ticketmaster. Verizon subscribers can access a special pre-sale starting Tuesday, May 17th, and there’s a Live Nation pre-sale set for Thursday, May 19th (use code FINALE to access the pre-sale).

    Advertisement

    Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” also includes previously announced dates across the UK and Europe, as well as US shows in Washington, DC, New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Check out her updated itinerary below, and grab tickets to all of the upcoming shows here.

    Earlier this month, Gaga shared her contribution to Top Gun: Maverick in the form of a new song called “Hold My Hand.”  We marked the occasion by selecting Gaga’s ten definitive tracks.

    Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” Tour Dates:
    07/17 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel- Arena
    07/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
    07/24 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
    07/26 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome
    07/29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    07/30 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    08/06 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
    08/08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
    08/11 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    08/15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
    08/19 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
    08/23 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field
    08/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park
    08/28 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium
    09/03 – Tokyo, JP @ Belluna Dome
    09/04 – Tokyo, JP @ Belluna Dome
    09/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
    09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
    09/13 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
    09/17 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

burna boy love damini summer 2022 tour dates

Burna Boy Announces Summer 2022 Tour

May 16, 2022

Sunny Day Real Estate 2022 reunion

Sunny Day Real Estate Announce Reunion Tour

May 16, 2022

bring me the horizon 2022 tour

Bring Me the Horizon Announce Fall 2022 US Tour

May 16, 2022

Gorillaz 2022

Gorillaz Announce North American Tour

May 16, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lady Gaga Adds New "Chromatica Ball" Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale