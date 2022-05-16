Lady Gaga Adds New “Chromatica Ball” Tour Dates

Lady Gaga’s long-awaited “Chromatica Ball” finally takes place this summer, and today she’s added a few new dates to the itinerary.

Specifically, Gaga has confirmed three new US shows in Hershey, PA (8/28), Houston, TX (9/13), and Miami, FL (9/17). She’s also scheduled to visit Tokyo, Japan in early September.

Tickets for these new announced dates go on sale Friday, May 20th via Ticketmaster. Verizon subscribers can access a special pre-sale starting Tuesday, May 17th, and there’s a Live Nation pre-sale set for Thursday, May 19th (use code FINALE to access the pre-sale).

Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” also includes previously announced dates across the UK and Europe, as well as US shows in Washington, DC, New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Check out her updated itinerary below, and grab tickets to all of the upcoming shows here.

Earlier this month, Gaga shared her contribution to Top Gun: Maverick in the form of a new song called “Hold My Hand.” We marked the occasion by selecting Gaga’s ten definitive tracks.

Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” Tour Dates:

07/17 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel- Arena

07/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

07/24 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

07/26 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome

07/29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/30 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

08/06 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/11 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/19 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/23 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

08/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

08/28 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium

09/03 – Tokyo, JP @ Belluna Dome

09/04 – Tokyo, JP @ Belluna Dome

09/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

09/13 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

09/17 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium