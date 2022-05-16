2022 Billboard Music Awards: Latto Performs “Big Energy”: Watch

Latto hit the stage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night for a triumphant performance of her hit single “Big Energy.” Watch the musical number below.

The rising star strutted across the stage in a glittery silver and chrome ensemble as she rapped, “Bad chick, I could be your fantasy/ I could tell you got big, big energy/ It ain’t too many of ’em that could handle me/ But I might let you try it off the Hennessy” while flanked by a bevy of backup dancers.

Latto also received her first BBMA nomination at this year’s ceremony, as a finalist in the Top Female Rap Artist category against Cardi B and winner Megan Thee Stallion.

Watch Latto’s Billboard Music Awards performance below.

Last month, the Atlanta rapper ran through a solo version of her breakout hit — which also includes a remix with Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled — on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a medley with follow-up single “Sunshine” (sans collaborators Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino).

Next, Latto will join Lizzo’s upcoming North American headlining tour as an opener in support of the latter’s upcoming album SPECIAL. She’s also set to appear in the forthcoming Paramount+ reboot of Yo! MTV Raps. Get tickets to see Latto on Lizzo’s tour here.

Other performers at the BBMAs included Silk Sonic, Travis Scott, Florence + the Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. You can replay all of the evening’s performances here.