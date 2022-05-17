Menu
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Being Rebooted for Hulu

Another crack at adapting Alan Moore's comic book franchise after the first one capped off Sean Connery's career

League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Hulu Reboot 20th Century Fox Studios
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (20th Century Fox)
May 17, 2022 | 6:02pm ET

    It’s been two decades since Stephen Norrington’s messy adaptation of Alan Moore’s The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, which is apparently enough time to get a reboot off the ground. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Studios is taking another crack at the comic book franchise as a feature film for Hulu.

    Penning the screenplay will be Justin Haythe, who is known for his work on Revolutionary Road and Red Sparrow, with Don Murphy revisiting his producer role from the original adaptation. Murphy will be joined by producing partner Susan Montford and Erwin Stoff of 3 Arts Entertainment.

    THR reports that unlike the 2003 film, which went as far as adding Tom Sawyer as a US Secret Service agent, Haythe is returning to the core comic books for a more faithful adaptation.

    Illustrated by Kevin O’Neill, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen was inspired by Victorian literature like Dracula, Sherlock Holmes, and Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. This allowed characters like Captain Nemo, Dr. Jekyll, and The Invisible Man to face off against Fu Manchu, Professor Moriarty, and aliens from H. G. Wells’ War of the Worlds.

    The 2003 movie starred Sean Connery in his final role as adventurer and hunter Allan Quatermain from the 1885 novel King Solomon’s Mines. Connery famously clashed with Norrington during the film’s production, which allegedly led to him retiring from acting in 2006.

    20th Century has made several failed attempts at reboots over the years, including a woman-led film and a pilot for a series.

