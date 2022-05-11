Liam Gallagher Slams “Cancel Culture”: “Bring It Fucking On, You Fucking Squares”

Should you ever feel a need to “cancel” Liam Gallagher, he dares you to try. During a recent appearance on “The 2 Johnnies Podcast,” the former Oasis frontman shared his hot takes on the concept of “cancel culture,” dubbing those who participate in it “fucking squares.”

“Who the fuck are these people canceling you, anyway?” Gallagher said. “Like, fuck off… Unless they come around to your house and say you’re canceled, you’re still going to do your fucking thing. They don’t speak for everyone, do they?”

The musician continued: “The canceling people just speak for the people from the cancel world. They don’t fucking speak for everyone… You can still go on and do your gig, there’s people out there who are going to like what you’ve got to say. So, bring it fucking on, you fucking squares!”

Advertisement

Related Video

Fortunately for Gallagher, no fucking squares thus far have made successful attempts at “canceling” him. On a lighter note, he went on to gush about how he still loves the songwriting process and being a rock ‘n’ roll star: “It’s the best gig in the world,” he said. “And I’m not good at anything else, so that’s what I do.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gallagher discussed how he prepares for touring nowadays, shitposting on Twitter, football (the British kind), and more. Listen to the episode below; his comments above begin around the 50:40 mark.

Gallagher’s forthcoming solo album C’MON YOU KNOW is slated for release on May 27th. He’s previewed it with the singles “Better Days,” the Dave Grohl-featuring “Everything’s Electric,” and the album’s title track. In February, Gallagher performed “Everything’s Electric” on The Tonight Show, and in March, he dedicated the Oasis hit “Live Forever” to his late friend, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.