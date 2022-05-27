Liam Gallagher Unveils New Solo Album C’MON YOU KNOW: Stream

Liam Gallagher has released his third solo album, C’MON YOU KNOW. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

After a steady stream of singles including the Dave Grohl-assisted “Everything’s Electric,” “Better Days,” and the album’s title track, the former Oasis superstar finally rips the cover off songs that he’s been teasing since last fall, like “I Wish I Had More Power,” which he’s cheekily dedicated to his brother and bandmate, Noel, saying: ‘It’s a naughty little tune, but it’s lovely.” His latest solo LP follows 2019’s Why Me? Why Not. and his 2017 debut As You Were.

The Consequence review of C’MON YOU KNOW notes: “the record is far from a bad listening experience, but fans hoping to hear the beginning of a new era will have to wait. Fans simply excited for another crop of rock songs featuring the lead singer of their favorite ’90s band, however, are bound to be quite satisfied.”

Leading up to the release, Gallagher performed “Everything’s Electric” sans Grohl on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and debuted the album’s namesake tune at a London concert in March, where he also dedicated a rendition of the Oasis staple “Live Forever” to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Gallagher is now gearing up for his long-awaited, two-night performance at Knebworth Park starting June 3rd to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Oasis’ record-setting shows at the outdoor venue, which were also recently memorialized in the documentary, Oasis Knebworth 1996. The sets will be followed by a full summer tour across Europe. Grab your spots today via Ticketmaster.

In April, Oasis co-founder and guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs announced he has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer and will not be joining Gallagher on tour as part of his backing band, as they had planned. Arthurs did assure, however, that his condition was “treatable” and that he’d be “starting a course of treatment soon.” His Oasis bandmate responded via Twitter in typical open-hearted fashion offering “BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family” and hinting at future tour dates down the line with “you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x.”

C’MON YOU KNOW Artwork:

C’MON YOU KNOW Tracklist:

01. More Power

02. Diamond in the Dark

03. Don’t Go Halfway

04. C’mon You Know

05. Too Good for Giving Up

06. It Was Not Meant to Be

07. Everything’s Electric

08. World’s in Need

09. Moscow Rules

10. I’m Free

11. Better Days

12. Oh Sweet Children

13. The Joker

14. Wave