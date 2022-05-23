Lupe Fiasco to Teach at MIT as Visiting Professor

Call him Professor Fiasco. Lupe Fiasco is set to join the faculty at MIT this fall as a visiting professor.

“I been holding this for a while,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ll put together something more sophisticated later that really captures the nuance and gravity but for now I’ll just say it straight and raw: I’m going to teach Rap at @MIT.” The rapper then punctuated the announcement with a happy crying emoji.

Fiasco’s new position with the elite Boston research university is part of MIT’s MLK Visiting Professor Program and comes after he spent the 2020-2021 academic year as a Visiting Artist at the MIT Center for Art, Science, and Technology. While there, he worked with the school’s Society of Spoken Art (SOSA) and led the “Code Cypher” programming competition where students melded language and rhythm into “computational cypher[s].”

As for what students can expect during the upcoming semester, Fiasco shared the following clap-back in a since-deleted tweet to a follower who doubted his qualifications to teach at MIT: “Syllabus isn’t built yet but I’m thinking its fruit to be had in looking at neuromorphic computation through the lens of Rap as a lossless data compression model with a dash of energy efficiency via refining Landauer’s principle applied to cytoarchitectonics. And some rapping…”

Even with his upcoming stint at MIT, Fiasco isn’t quitting his day job. He recently announced the release of his new album, Drill Music in Zion, which is slated for release on June 24th.