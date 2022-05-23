The Best of the Tiny Fonts at Mad Cool 2022

Tiny Fonts is a recurring feature in which our staff handpick the must-see smaller acts at all the major festivals.

Move over Glastonbury and Primavera Sound: Mad Cool Festival has entered the chat. In just a few years, Madrid’s Mad Cool has become one of the premiere European festivals, and 2022’s lineup is as stacked as ever. Sure, the headliners — which include Metallica, The Killers, Florence + The Machine, and 11 (!) other big names — are special, but no festival poster is complete without the excellent artists that make up the bottom few lines of each day.

Festivals are a place to bask in the glow of the biggest artists around, but they’re also a place of discovery. I can’t think of the amount of times I’ve wandered around a festival during the early hours of the day and stumbled upon pure greatness, and it’s in Mad Cool’s nature to foster an exciting and dynamic space for new artists. Plus, with Mad Cool starting its music programming each day around 6pm, attendees will have a one-of-a-kind experience with artists that they might not have gotten the chance to see at another festival.

In addition to international festival favorites like Bartees Strange and the UK’s easy life, Mad Cool 2022 also features a number of outstanding Spanish artists, like Goa and Muro María. Mad Cool’s lineup, as always, is heavily curated, featuring a mix of rising rock artists, R&B superstars, up-and-coming rappers and producers, and some special homegrown talent.

Check out the full list of 14 artists undercard to see at Mad Cool this year below. Single-day tickets for Saturday and Sunday — priced at 75€ — are currently available via the festival’s website.