Madisyn Gifford Shares the Origins of New Song “Dancing on This Line”: Exclusive

Our recurring series Origins gives a space for musicians to connect with fans by sharing unique insights into their latest track. Today, singer-songwriter Madisyn Gifford breaks down her vulnerable new single, “Dancing on This Line.”

“I remember writing the chorus and thinking, ‘Maddy, are you actually gonna say that out loud?'” singer-songwriter Madisyn Gifford tells Consequence of her new single.

The vulnerable track, “Dancing on This Line,” stems from Gifford’s experiences living with BPD (Bipolar disorder). May is BPD Awareness Month, and the song provided a chance for the rising Canadian artist to explore her day-to-day reality in a cathartic way. It’s a fairly minimalist track, mainly consisting of a steady electric guitar and some layered background vocals, and the structure allows the story she’s telling to remain front and center.

“I scoop out my insides once a week/ Finding other faces,” she says towards the end of the song. BPD doesn’t look the same for everyone, but Gifford hopes that her story will resonate with and uplift listeners who can relate to the lack of control, confusion, and discomfort she’s had to face throughout her life. As a follow-up release to her I hate ur guts debut LP from earlier in the year, “Dancing on This Line” indicates there’s more introspective and thoughtful tracks to come.

Take a listen to “Dancing on This Line” via its lyric video below, followed by Madisyn Gifford’s exclusive insights into the track’s inspiration and some of the elements she hopes listeners will pick up on.

Tim Burton Films:

I wrote this song around the time that I was trying to watch through all of Tim Burton’s movies, and the aesthetics of Corpse Bride, Frankenweenie, and Edward Scissorhands inspired a lot of the way I wanted this song to make you feel. I wanted the song to have a slightly eerie and uncomfortable undertone while still feeling cathartic, which is often how Tim Burton’s movies make me feel.

