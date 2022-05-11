Madonna Gives Birth to Trees and Butterflies in Fully Nude NFTs

Madonna has jumped on the NFT bandwagon, and much like her career in pop music, she’s not afraid to, uh, push boundaries. The musician teamed up with digital artist Beeple to create the charity-benefitting, very NSFW collection “Mother of Creation,” which depicts a fully nude Madge giving birth to trees, butterflies, and other insects.

According to Madonna, the “Mother of Creation” trifecta is meant to draw a connection between the ways people create life and the ways people create art. “I wanted to investigate the concept of creation, not only the way a child enters the world through a woman’s vagina, but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity,” the artist explained in a statement. The collection offers three, minute-long videos of a digitized Madonna, where those aforementioned forms of life come out of her (incredibly detailed) body.

The first NFT, “Mother of Nature,” depicts the birth of a tree in a cold laboratory setting. “It pushes against gravity and flowers bloom,” the token’s website explains. “The tree may bend or even break, but it continues to recreate and flourish.”

“Mother of Evolution,” meanwhile, portrays a swarm of butterflies, which act as “a metaphor for the paradox that the world is burning down in a post-apocalyptic scene, but there is still evidence of life. We continue to give birth, no matter what destruction is going on, no matter what oppression we face. It relays the important message that if you are waiting for the world to be perfect or for your life to be perfect to create art, it will never happen. We have to do it, for our own survival in this chaotic, unpredictable world.”

Advertisement

Related Video

In the last piece, “Mother of Technology,” synthetic centipedes crawl out of Madonna as she lays in a forest. A statement explains that “science can also give birth light into the world, but only if used with the right consciousness. The centipede represents technology — both the life giving-force and the dangers of it, the juxtaposition of dark and light. Technology continues to evolve in the physical, natural and real world; we can do whatever we want, but there are consequences to that. Nature will ultimately win in the end.”

This disturbing digital art show forces you to take in a lot at once, but it does benefit some rather admirable charities. Proceeds from the tokens, which are up for auction now, go to The Voices of Children Foundation, which supports the women and children affected by the war in Ukraine; The City of Joy, a leadership community for women survivors of violence in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo; and Black Mama’s Bail Out, which provides bail money for Black mothers and caregivers who are disproportionately incarcerated. Check out the “Mother of Creation” NFTs, at your own risk, here.

Evan Rachel Wood will portray Madonna in “Weird Al” Yankovic’s upcoming biopic, but the jury’s still out on which lucky actress will get to play the Queen of Pop in her own film. Sydney Sweeney and Julia Garner have reportedly auditioned for the biopic, which Madonna is directing herself.