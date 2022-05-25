Menu
Mandy Moore on Saying Goodbye to This Is Us and Her First Tour in 15 Years

The actress/musician talks about her new album, In Real Life

kyle meredith with this is us mandy moore credit NBC
Kyle Meredith With Mandy Moore (NBC)
Consequence Staff
May 25, 2022 | 10:40am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Mandy Moore calls in to talk with Kyle Meredith about her new album, In Real Life, as well as the series finale of This Is Us.

    In Real Life — the relatively quick followup to Moore’s 2020 comeback LP, Silver Landings — sees the artist one again teaming up with husband Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes as they document the big change of becoming parents. Moore discusses how motherhood is represented in the songs, the various sounds and genres that populate the record, and sharing a duet with Goldsmith. She also gives us a look into her first tour in 15 years and how she’ll be representing a few of her early pop hits in the updated setlist. Get tickets to her upcoming dates here.

    Additionally, Moore tells us how her work as Rebecca in This Is Us finds its way into the lyrics, saying goodbye to that character after the series’ end, and which version of Rebecca she enjoyed playing the most.

    Listen to Moore discuss In Real Life, her time with This Is Us, and more above. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

