Marcus King Announces North American Headlining Tour

Marcus King has announced a lengthy North American tour in support of his upcoming, Dan Auerbach-produced album, Young Blood.
Spanning most of September and October, the 33-date outing will see King playing the biggest shows of his young career, including multiple nights at New York’s Beacon Theatre, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and Atlanta’s Tabernacle. He’ll be joined on the road by Neal Francis and Ashland Craft, as well as comedian Dean Delray. Check out the full schedule below.
A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for June 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code: DAZZLE), with a public on-sale following on June 3rd. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
King’s new album, Young Blood, is due out on August 26th. Along with today’s tour announcement, King has shared a new music video for the album’s lead single, “Hard Working Man,” which you can watch below.
Young Blood serves as the follow-up to King’s 2020 debut, El Dorado. That year, the South Carolina native spoke to Kyle Meredith about the project, taking inspiration from Willie Nelson, his Grand Ole Opry debut, what Beatles song he listened to every morning before school, and singing about whiskey. You can revisit the conversation here.
Marcus King 2022 Tour Dates:
09/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/10 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
09/11 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
09/15 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
09/16 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
09/17 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
09/18 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
09/20 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
09/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
09/23 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
09/24 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
09/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
09/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
09/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman
09/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman
10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/04 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
10/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/14 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
10/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/18 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
10/20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
10/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
10/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
10/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
10/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore