Marcus King Announces North American Headlining Tour

The 33-date outing comes in support of his new album, Young Blood

Marcus King 2022
Marcus King, photo courtesy of artist
Consequence Staff
May 31, 2022 | 6:09pm ET

    Marcus King has announced a lengthy North American tour in support of his upcoming, Dan Auerbach-produced album, Young Blood.

    Spanning most of September and October, the 33-date outing will see King playing the biggest shows of his young career, including multiple nights at New York’s Beacon Theatre, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and Atlanta’s Tabernacle. He’ll be joined on the road by Neal Francis and Ashland Craft, as well as comedian Dean Delray. Check out the full schedule below.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for June 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code: DAZZLE), with a public on-sale following on June 3rd. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    King’s new album, Young Blood, is due out on August 26th. Along with today’s tour announcement, King has shared a new music video for the album’s lead single, “Hard Working Man,” which you can watch below.

    Young Blood serves as the follow-up to King’s 2020 debut, El Dorado. That year, the South Carolina native spoke to Kyle Meredith about the project, taking inspiration from Willie Nelson, his Grand Ole Opry debut, what Beatles song he listened to every morning before school, and singing about whiskey. You can revisit the conversation here.

    Marcus King 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    09/10 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
    09/11 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    09/15 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    09/16 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    09/17 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
    09/18 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
    09/20 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    09/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    09/23 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
    09/24 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    09/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    09/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
    09/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman
    09/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman
    10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    10/04 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
    10/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    10/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    10/14 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
    10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
    10/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    10/18 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    10/20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
    10/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
    10/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
    10/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
    10/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
    10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

    Marcus King 2022 tour

