Marcus King Announces North American Headlining Tour

Marcus King has announced a lengthy North American tour in support of his upcoming, Dan Auerbach-produced album, Young Blood.

Spanning most of September and October, the 33-date outing will see King playing the biggest shows of his young career, including multiple nights at New York’s Beacon Theatre, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and Atlanta’s Tabernacle. He’ll be joined on the road by Neal Francis and Ashland Craft, as well as comedian Dean Delray. Check out the full schedule below.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for June 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code: DAZZLE), with a public on-sale following on June 3rd. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

King’s new album, Young Blood, is due out on August 26th. Along with today’s tour announcement, King has shared a new music video for the album’s lead single, “Hard Working Man,” which you can watch below.

Young Blood serves as the follow-up to King’s 2020 debut, El Dorado. That year, the South Carolina native spoke to Kyle Meredith about the project, taking inspiration from Willie Nelson, his Grand Ole Opry debut, what Beatles song he listened to every morning before school, and singing about whiskey. You can revisit the conversation here.

Marcus King 2022 Tour Dates:

09/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/10 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

09/11 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

09/15 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/16 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/17 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

09/18 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

09/20 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

09/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/23 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

09/24 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

09/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

09/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

09/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman

09/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman

10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

10/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/14 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

10/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/18 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

10/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

10/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

10/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore