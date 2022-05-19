Margot Robbie to Star in New Ocean’s Eleven Movie

Margot Robbie is cashing in on Ocean’s Eleven: The actress is set to star in a new installment of the heist comedy franchise from Warner Bros.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming Ocean’s will be directed by Jay Roach, whose 2019 drama Bombshell earned Robbie an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actress. Both Robbie and Roach are also producing via their banners LuckyChap and Everyman Pictures, respectively.

In terms of plot details, the team behind the project is keeping their poker faces on. However, we do know that it’s supposed to be independent from other Ocean’s films, set in Europe in the 1960s. Tapped-in Ocean’s fans know that Lewis Milestone’s Ocean’s 11 — which served as the inspiration for Steven Soderbergh’s franchise — was released in 1960, so we’re curious if we’ll see any nods to the original in the new Ocean’s Eleven.

Gary Ross, Olivia Milch, and LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara are executive producing the film. Stay tuned here for more information on the new Ocean’s Eleven as we hear about it.

Ocean’s is just another addition to Robbie’s stacked list of upcoming films: In November, we’ll see her in David O. Russell’s Great Depression-era crime drama Amsterdam, and in July 2023, she’ll star as the titular doll in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. She’s also set to appear in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, though the film doesn’t yet have a release date.