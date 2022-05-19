Menu
Margot Robbie to Star in New Ocean’s Eleven Movie

The actress is also producing with director Jay Roach

margot robbie oceans eleven new movie jay roach film news
Margot Robbie, photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
May 19, 2022 | 4:12pm ET

    Margot Robbie is cashing in on Ocean’s Eleven: The actress is set to star in a new installment of the heist comedy franchise from Warner Bros.

    Per The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming Ocean’s will be directed by Jay Roach, whose 2019 drama Bombshell earned Robbie an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actress. Both Robbie and Roach are also producing via their banners LuckyChap and Everyman Pictures, respectively.

    In terms of plot details, the team behind the project is keeping their poker faces on. However, we do know that it’s supposed to be independent from other Ocean’s films, set in Europe in the 1960s. Tapped-in Ocean’s fans know that Lewis Milestone’s Ocean’s 11 — which served as the inspiration for Steven Soderbergh’s franchise — was released in 1960, so we’re curious if we’ll see any nods to the original in the new Ocean’s Eleven.

    Gary Ross, Olivia Milch, and LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara are executive producing the film. Stay tuned here for more information on the new Ocean’s Eleven as we hear about it.

    Ocean’s is just another addition to Robbie’s stacked list of upcoming films: In November, we’ll see her in David O. Russell’s Great Depression-era crime drama Amsterdamand in July 2023, she’ll star as the titular doll in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. She’s also set to appear in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid Citythough the film doesn’t yet have a release date.

