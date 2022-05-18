Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Released from Prison Early

Shkreli gained notoriety for price gouging with a life-saving drug and purchasing the only copy of a Wu-Tang clan album

marti shkreli early prison release pharma bro price hike wu-tang clan
Martin Shkreli, photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 18, 2022 | 2:24pm ET

    Martin Shkreli, the infamous “pharma bro” who raised the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000%, went toe-to-toe with the Wu-Tang Clan, and found himself sentenced to seven years in prison for defrauding investors, has received an early release after less than five years served, according to his attorney.

    “I am pleased to report that Martin Shkreli has been released from Allenwood prison and transferred to a BOP halfway house after completing all programs that allowed for his prison sentence to be shortened,” Ben Brafman, his lawyer, said in a statement to The Washington PostAccording to a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, he’ll remain in the halfway house until mid-September.

    Shkreli had been accused of taking stock from his biotechnology firm Retrophin and using it to pay off unrelated debts. In August of 2017, he was convicted on three charges: securities fraud, plus conspiracy to commit both securities fraud and wire fraud.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He was ordered to forfeit more than $7.3 million in personal assets, most notably the one and only copy of the Wu-Tang Clan album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, which he purchased in 2015 for $2 million.

    Before then, Shkreli gained notoriety when one of his hedge funds purchased Daraprim, an over 60-year-old drug that treats toxoplasmosis, one of the world’s most common parasitic infections. Daraprim had been the safest and most efficacious way to save the lives of vulnerable populations — often babies and people with compromised immune systems, such as cancer patients and those living with HIV –until Shkreli hiked the price from $13.50 a tablet to a staggering $750, forcing hospitals, insurance companies, and many patients to scramble for alternatives.

    During his time in prison, Shkreli petitioned the court for an early release to cure COVID-19, which was denied, before being banned from the pharmaceutical industry and forced to repay $64.6 million. The US Government also sold his copy of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin to the cryptocurrency collective PleasrDAO. The whole saga is reportedly being turned into a Netflix movie.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

yard act us 2022 tour dates 100 percent endurance video watch david thewlis psot punk music news

Yard Act Announce 2022 US Tour Dates, Share "100% Endurance" Video: Watch

May 18, 2022

Rina Sawayama This Hell new song stream

Rina Sawayama Returns with Country Pop Song "This Hell": Stream

May 18, 2022

Taylor Swift Commencement Speech 2022 NYU Honorary Doctorate

Taylor Swift Delivers NYU Commencement Speech: "Hard Things Will Happen to Us. We Will Recover."

May 18, 2022

Anthrax new album 2023

Scott Ian Eyes 2023 for New Anthrax Album, Hints at Second Leg of Tour with Black Label Society

May 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Released from Prison Early

Menu Shop Search Sale