A Field Guide to the MCU’s Fictional Movies, TV Shows, and More

This review is part of Consequence’s Marvel Pop Culture Week, examining all the ways in which the MCU invokes our world’s pop culture and — more importantly, in this case — creates its own.

Creature of the Dark Galaxy. The Shadow Warrior 2: Voyage of Time. Finding Wakanda. All of these are intriguing titles for movies — the bad news is that none of them exist for real. Instead, they’re films that exist only within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside a collection of other strictly fictional projects spanning the worlds of theater, film, and television.

Earlier, as a part of Marvel Pop Culture Week, we cataloged all of the “real” pop culture to which MCU films and TV shows have referred over the years. But it’s these fictional media properties that also help to make the MCU feel like its own distinct entity as a storytelling universe.

Advertisement

A lot of the fictional pop culture created within the MCU may or may not be fully canon, as we’ll get into below. This also, as with our previous guides, does not include pop culture created for non-Disney+ series (sorry about that, Trish Talk and the filmography of Whitney Frost).

The key aspect is the fun of this — those working behind the scenes on these films and TV shows clearly take great pride in creating flawless fake posters, trailers, and sometimes even fully-staged excerpts for these projects, and it’s a pleasure to appreciate all their hard work. Thank you, prop makers, designers, and Tony-winning composers, for your service.

Peter Parker’s In-Flight Viewing Options

Advertisement

Medium: Film, TV

Introduced By: Spider-Man: Far From Home

When Peter (Tom Holland) and his fellow students head to Europe for an epic class trip, Peter fires up the in-flight entertainment system to peruse the available options, including…

The Snap: Thanks to the poster referring to it as “A Paul Greengrass Film,” we know that in the world of the MCU, the director of The Bourne Supremacy and United 93 took on this seismic historical event with a feature film. And you know that if it’s a Greengrass film, it’s very likely leaning hard on shaky handheld cinematography and real-life actors. (Man, that actually sounds kinda good.)

Nova: Einstein Rosen Bridges with Dr. Erik Selvig: Nova is of course the long-running science program airing on PBS since 1974; per the official website for the show in our universe, though, Dr. Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård) has never hosted a special episode devoted to our scientific understanding of the phenomenon which makes it possible for Thor (Chris Hemsworth) to travel from Asgard to Earth.

Heart of Iron: The Tony Stark Story: Hard to glean much in the way of details from this title alone, but let’s just note that it’s not the only project mentioned in this article to take a stab at covering the life and times of Iron Man the man.

Finding Wakanda: Presumably a documentary about the only-recently-revealed African country. Though, here’s another idea — unofficial sequel to Under the Tuscan Sun?

Hunting Hydra: Tracking Down the World’s Most Notorious Criminals: Continuing the trend of connecting Hydra with Nazis, this is 1000% a title you’d expect to see on the broadcast schedule for the History Channel, in an alternate universe where something like Hydra exists.

It’s also worth noting here that Peter’s best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) had originally planned to spend the flight playing the also-fictional video game Beast Slayers with Peter. Instead, he ends up sitting next to Betty (Angourie Rice), who is not a fan of the game — but does end up becoming Ned’s girlfriend, for a short time, so it seems to have all worked out.