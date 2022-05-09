Dave Mustaine Blasts Aggressive Security Guard During Megadeth Concert: Watch

As a heavy metal veteran, Dave Mustaine has surely seen his fair share of rowdy moshpits. He’s also probably witnessed plenty of overly aggressive security personnel, as was the case at Megadeth’s concert in Nashville last Friday.

Per the usual, there were some bodies bouncing around the pit as Megadeth played. A security guard working the front of the stage wasn’t having it and began climbing on the barricade to direct them to stop. Dave was having none of it, directly calling out the bouncer from the stage before launching into “She-Wolf.”

“Hey, mister security dude. You there. Stop interfering with our show. Okay?” Mustaine said bluntly. “You don’t need to go up on the f**king barricade and point at people. Everybody’s having fun. Cool it or I’ll ask for you to be taken out of the pit. Do you understand me? Do we have a f**king understanding here? Don’t do it again.”

He added: “I’m sorry, you guys. It’s just I don’t want your show to be f**ked with by a bunch of f**king people that don’t know why they’re here.”

“Mister Security Dude” must have felt about two-inches tall, being surrounded by hardcore Megadeth fans and receiving a public verbal lashing from Mustaine. The Megadeth founder isn’t known for making compromises (just ask ousted bassist David Ellefson) and very likely would have booted the guard, who apparently did “cool it” for the remainder of the gig.

Megadeth’s tour with Lamb of God continues tonight (April 26th) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and runs through a May 15th date in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with tickets to upcoming shows available via Ticketmaster.

Watch footage of Mustaine scolding the security guard below.