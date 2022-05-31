Megadeth Name James LoMenzo as New Permanent Bassist

Megadeth have officially named James LoMenzo as their new permanent bassist. The veteran metal musician had already joined the legendary thrash band’s touring lineup as of last year, and now he can call himself a full-fledged member.

LoMenzo essentially replaces founding bassist David Ellefson, who was ousted from Megadeth last year after an embarrassing online sexual encounter with a young woman. Testament’s Steve DiGiorgio was called in to re-record bass parts on the band’s upcoming album, The Sick, The Dying and The Dead, but LoMenzo was recruited to join the band on their co-headlining “Metal Tour of the Year” with Lamb of God, which just completed its second leg.

This marks LoMenzo’s second stint with Megadeth, after being a member from 2006 through 2010. He played on the albums United Abominations and Endgame.

Frontman Dave Mustaine stated, “I am thrilled to welcome back James to the Megadeth family. James rejoined the fold as the touring bassist and it’s been a blast having him back, we thought let’s make it permanent.”

LoMenzo added, “I’m so excited to rejoin Megadeth and move forward full steam into the next phase of this iconic band’s history! With Dave, Kiko and Dirk, there’s no stopping us! It just feels great to be home again.”

Megadeth kick off a European tour later this week, but will return to the States for a late Summer / early Fall tour with headliners Five Finger Death Punch. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

See Megadeth’s full announcement revealing James LoMenzo as their new permanent bassist in the Instagram post below. The band’s new album is expected in July.