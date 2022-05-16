Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

2022 Billboard Music Awards: Megan Thee Stallion Performs “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie”: Watch

She also took home the award for Top Female Rap Artist

megan thee stallion plan b sweetie pie 2022 billboard music awards performance
Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 15, 2022 | 9:56pm ET

    Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards to perform a medley of her latest singles “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie.” Watch it below.

    Baring her body in sleek, black bodysuit full of cutouts, the rapper kicked off the number completely solo, transfixing the crowd as she spit the bars of “Plan B.” Eventually, she was joined by two different groups of backup dancers, transitioning into “Sweetest Pie” sans collaborator Dua Lipa.

    During the ceremony, Megan took home the award for Top Female Rap Artist, beating out “WAP” collaborator Cardi B and fellow BBMAs performer Latto. However, she did shout out her contemporaries during her acceptance speech, saying, “Everybody in this category is a winner, and I feel like we all been workin’ so hard all year, we been workin’ hard for a long time. And it’s just so nice to be appreciated and recognized by your peers and celebrated by your peers and celebrated by your supporters. And that’s all I gotta say!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Since the start of the new year, the Grammy winner has been pumping out a steady stream of new singles, including the two tracks she performed at the show and Cheetos-branded one-off “Flamin’ Hottie.” Her BBMAs performance also marked Megan’s first awards show musical number since she lit up the Oscars stage with Luis Fonsi, Becky G, and the cast of Disney’s Encanto in March for the first-ever live performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

    Meanwhile, the rapper remains embroiled in the scandal around being allegedly shot by Tory Lanez in 2020. Late last month, she opened up in her very first public interview about the ordeal with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, saying, “I was so scared. He is standin’ up over the window shooting… I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before.”

    Other performers at the 2022 BBMAs included Travis Scott, Silk Sonic, Florence + The Machine, Latto, and more. Catch all the replays here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

travis new song mafia 2022 billboard music awards performance

2022 Billboard Music Awards: Travis Scott Debuts New Song, Performs "MAFIA": Watch

May 15, 2022

Pearl Jam drummer Kai

Pearl Jam Enlist 18-Year-Old High School Senior on Drums for "Mind Your Manners": Watch

May 15, 2022

florence and the machine 2022 billboard music awards my love performance

2022 Billboard Music Awards: Florence + the Machine Perform "My Love": Watch

May 15, 2022

Bad Bunny 2022

Bad Bunny Has the Best-Selling Album of 2022 (So Far) with Un Verano Sin Ti

May 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

2022 Billboard Music Awards: Megan Thee Stallion Performs "Plan B" and "Sweetest Pie": Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale