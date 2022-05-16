Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards to perform a medley of her latest singles “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie.” Watch it below.

Baring her body in sleek, black bodysuit full of cutouts, the rapper kicked off the number completely solo, transfixing the crowd as she spit the bars of “Plan B.” Eventually, she was joined by two different groups of backup dancers, transitioning into “Sweetest Pie” sans collaborator Dua Lipa.

During the ceremony, Megan took home the award for Top Female Rap Artist, beating out “WAP” collaborator Cardi B and fellow BBMAs performer Latto. However, she did shout out her contemporaries during her acceptance speech, saying, “Everybody in this category is a winner, and I feel like we all been workin’ so hard all year, we been workin’ hard for a long time. And it’s just so nice to be appreciated and recognized by your peers and celebrated by your peers and celebrated by your supporters. And that’s all I gotta say!”

Since the start of the new year, the Grammy winner has been pumping out a steady stream of new singles, including the two tracks she performed at the show and Cheetos-branded one-off “Flamin’ Hottie.” Her BBMAs performance also marked Megan’s first awards show musical number since she lit up the Oscars stage with Luis Fonsi, Becky G, and the cast of Disney’s Encanto in March for the first-ever live performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

Meanwhile, the rapper remains embroiled in the scandal around being allegedly shot by Tory Lanez in 2020. Late last month, she opened up in her very first public interview about the ordeal with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, saying, “I was so scared. He is standin’ up over the window shooting… I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before.”

Other performers at the 2022 BBMAs included Travis Scott, Silk Sonic, Florence + The Machine, Latto, and more. Catch all the replays here.

