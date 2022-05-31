Melvins Announce Fall 2022 “Five Legged Tour”

The Melvins have a heavy year of touring ahead. Just weeks after announcing the summer “Electric Roach Tour,” the sludge veterans have announced an additional 43 dates for Fall 2022, dubbed “The Five Legged Tour.”

Beginning September 5th in San Francisco, the US trek makes a point to give fans ample opportunities to see The Melvins. King Buzzo and company have sketched out several shows in multiple states, including a healthy eight stops across California and six stops in Florida. As Osbourne said in a statement, “Nationwide once again! Nothing like touring the USA in the fall. Everyone’s a winner!”

“The Five Legged Tour” wraps up October 29th at The Halloween Freakout Festival in Los Angeles. Austin psych rockers We Are the Asteroid lend support on all dates. Tickets to the tour become available Friday, June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. See the full tour itinerary below.

After releasing both the newly recorded Working with God and the acoustic collection Five Legged Dog in 2021, the Melvins teamed up with Dumb Numbers back in April for the three-song collaborative EP Broken Pipe.

Before “The Five Legged Tour” begins, they’ll first support all this material on the “Electric Roach Tour,” which kicks off June 14th with support from Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow. Grab tickets to those dates here.

Melvins 2022 Tour Dates:

06/14 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah *

06/15 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar *

06/16 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s *

06/18 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *

06/21 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s *

06/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

06/23 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre *

06/24 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

06/25 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *

06/27 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

06/28 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall *

06/29 – Syracuse, NY @ The Westcott Theatre *

07/01 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center *

07/02 – Huntington, WV @ The Loud *

07/03 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

07/05 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

07/06 – Davenport, IA @ Racoon Motel *

07/07 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *

07/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Grumpy’s *

07/09 – Fargo, ND @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company *

07/10 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon Lounge *

07/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Metro Music Hall *

07/14 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM *

07/15 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory *

07/16 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre *

07/17 – Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall *

07/19 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post *

07/20 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley *

09/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ^

09/06 — San Jose, CA @ The Ritz ^

09/07 — Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brewing Company ^

09/08 — Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre ^

09/09 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall ^

09/10 — Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s ^

09/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar & Billiards ^

09/13 — Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North ^

09/14 — Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company ^

09/16 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre ^

09/17 — Ft. Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre ^

09/19 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room ^

09/20 — Kansas City, KS @ recordBar ^

09/21 — St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House ^

09/22 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall ^

09/23 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue Theatre ^

09/24 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme ^

09/26 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar ^

09/27 — Lancaster, PA @ Tellus360 ^

09/29 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza ^

09/30 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony ^

10/01 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^

10/03 — Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House Music Hall ^

10/04 — Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre ^

10/05 — Greenville, SC @ The Radio Room ^

10/06 — Savannah, GA @ District Live ^

10/07 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club ^

10/09 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits ^

10/10 — Gainesville, FL @ High Dive ^

10/11 — Orlando, FL @ The Social ^

10/12 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room ^

10/13 — Tampa, FL @ Orpheum Theater ^

10/15 — Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall ^

10/16 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live ^

10/17 — Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall ^

10/18 — Memphis, TN @ Growlers ^

10/19 — Little Rock, AR @ Revolution! Music Room ^

10/21 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom ^

10/22 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall ^

10/23 — Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves ^

10/25 — El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace ^

10/28 — Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi ^

10/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Halloween Freakout ^

*= w/ Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow

^ = w/ We Are the Asteroid