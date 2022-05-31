BROCKHAMPTON’s Merlyn Wood Drops Solo Single “GREEN LIGHT”: Stream

Merlyn Wood of BROCKHAMPTON has released a new single “GREEN LIGHT.” The song marks his first solo release since the boy band announced their “indefinite hiatus” and closed out their final show at Coachella in April.

The Houston rapper, who is credited here as MERLYN!, shows he’s ready to push full-speed ahead on the adrenaline-boosting cut. It catches him tearing out like it’s “Motherfucking go-time” and facing every opposition with a “turn it up” mentality. The hard-hitting track was produced by frequent collaborator and producer CONNIE, who also teamed up for his 2021 single “S.Y.K.”

The accompanying music video, directed by Miggy Jasper, is full of contradictions befitting the often-eccentric rapper, from his eye-catching ski mask on a clear, sunny day to the constant cutbacks to Wood flexing over a cozy living room sofa with stacks of chips and an empty Nintendo N64 console. In a concept that follows his ability to upgrade everything from his clothes to his car to his companionship, Wood seems to have embraced the theme of moving onwards and upwards to better things. Watch it below.

Advertisement

Related Video

According to a press statement, the song and video are the first in a set of four to be released each week leading up to something big on June 20th.

Earlier this week, Wood hyped up the release on Instagram, posting: “My skin is tingling im so excited. This that anticipation right before the LIGHT TURNS GREEN in the most important race in your LIFE. I put my heart, soul and sweat in this and i hope you enjoy it immensely.”

The BROCKHAMPTON member has garnered recognition for his solo output since the Austin, Texas collective’s mainstream breakout moment in 2015 and has always been a standout vocalist for the group by nature; the Consequence review of BROCKHAMPTON’s 2017 effort Saturation III even went as far as referring to him as “their Busta Rhymes.”

Advertisement

BROCKHAMPTON’s abbreviated farewell tour in 2022, which condensed a full European leg into a two-night headlining finale at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in February, will not be the last we’ve heard of the band. They’ll appear next on the Jack Antonoff-produced Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack coming July 1st.

“GREEN LIGHT” Artwork:

