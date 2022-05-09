Woman Gives Birth During Metallica Concert in Brasil

Tattoo artist Joice M. Figueiró was 39 weeks pregnant when she attended a Metallica concert on Saturday (May 7th) in Curitiba, Brasil — and ended up giving birth at the show!

Figueiró was watching the show from the accessible seating section of the Estádio Couto Pereira. She said she felt fine during opening acts Ego Kill Talent and Greta Van Fleet, but the power of Metallica’s thrash metal was just too much. When the band took the stage, she began having contractions and her water broke on the way to the venue’s outpatient clinic. There was no time to make it to a maternity ward.

At 11:15 p.m., Luan Figueiró was born, “shaking all the metal structures” as Joice described on Instagram. She claims that the band was playing “Enter Sandman” the moment Luan came into the world — a true metal miracle.

“At every show I go to, something has to happen, but this time I think I’ve outdone myself”, she commented in the post. “I bought this ticket three years ago and I never imagined something like this would happen.”

Metallica will wrap up their string of South American shows with three more dates in Brazil this week before playing a pair of US festival dates (Boston Calling and BottleRock Napa) later this month. Get tickets to all upcoming Metallica concerts via Ticketmaster.

The thrash legends have also been sharing pro-shot footage from their Latin America tour. Below you watch a performance of “Spit Out the Bone” from April 27th show in Santiago, Chile, and see a pic of the newborn Luan Figueiró.