Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Metric Bemoan the Internet on New Single “Doomscroller”: Stream

A 10-minute cut from Formentera

Metric, photo by Justin Broadbent
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 18, 2022 | 4:01pm ET

    The Metric renaissance is in full swing. The indie rock band’s eighth studio album Formentera is coming July 8th, and they’re offering another preview today with the 10-minute epic “Doomscroller” and its accompanying music video.

    “Doomscroller” is essentially divided into two parts: Its front half starts with a steady bass line and four-on-the-floor beat, embellished with scintillating synths. The instrumentals build into a roaring blast of dark house music, as singer Emily Haines’ vocals are distorted to oblivion. Then, the track drops into a piano ballad, before revving things back up with a more rock-forward finale.

    As its title implies, “Doomscroller” evokes the anxiety of witnessing the news cycle in the digital age, where disaster always feels as though it’s just one tweet away. “I’m a true doomscroller/ I can’t seem to shut it down/ Until the worst is over/ And it’s never over,” Haines sings.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The video for “Doomscroller” was filmed in-studio by frequent Metric collaborator Justin Broadbent. Haines adds: “Justin captured rare studio footage of the recording of ‘Doomscroller’ and we used it like a visual anchor… These traces of life on earth that appear and disappear throughout the song subtly mirror the shifting moods of the music.” Listen to the song below.

    Metric announced Formentera with the lead single “All Comes Crashing,” and they’ll promote the record with a North American tour through this October; get your tickets over at Ticketmaster.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Rina Sawayama This Hell new song stream

Rina Sawayama Returns with Country Pop Song "This Hell": Stream

May 18, 2022

santigold high priestess stream music video new song news

Santigold Returns with New Single "High Priestess": Stream

May 18, 2022

florence the machine cover the stooges search destroy stream

Florence + The Machine Cover The Stooges' "Search and Destroy": Stream

May 18, 2022

coheed cambria comatose stream

Coheed and Cambria Unleash New Song "Comatose" Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

May 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Metric Bemoan the Internet on New Single "Doomscroller": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale