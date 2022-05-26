Menu
M.I.A. Announces Comeback Album MATA, Drops New Single “The One”: Stream

The rapper's first studio set since 2016's AIM

m.i.a. new album mata announcement lead single the one stream
M.I.A., photo by Jan Lehner
May 26, 2022 | 12:15pm ET

    M.I.A. is back! The British rapper has announced her long-awaited sixth album MATA and shared the new song “The One.” Stream the track below.

    With a vibey hip-hop beat co-produced by T-Minus, Rex Kudo, Charlie Handsome, and Heavy Mellow, “The One” evokes the artist’s breakout hit “Paper Planes.” On the track, she drops swaggering rhymes like, “They be sleeping on the heat/ Yeah so I let em know/ Zoned in dialed in/ Tuned in to the core.”

    In an interview with Apple Music, M.I.A. explained the record is about “still trying to find truth” and “the battle of the ego versus you finding yourself and you finding the spiritual leader.”

    The studio set is M.I.A.’s first full-length in the nearly six years since she released 2016’s AIM, and marks the start of her freshly-inked global deal with Island Records. There is no release date for the record as of yet.

    The musician will be spending much of the summer on tour in Europe, beginning with an appearance at Stockholm’s Gröna Lund festival on June 1, followed by sets at Heartland Fest in Denmark; Primavera in Barcelona, Spain; InVersion Festival in Lyon, France; and more.

    Back in 2020, the “Paper Planes” singer released one-off single “OHMNI 202091” and also collaborated with Travis Scott and Young Thug on “FRANCHISE,” just months after being awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by Prince William for her “services to music” in Great Britain. Since then, she’s also gotten into the NFT game by selling her digital artwork on the popular cryptocurrency blockchains.

    M.I.A. 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/01 — Stockholm, SE @ Gröna Lund
    06/02 — Funen, DK @ Heartland Fest
    06/10 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/11 — Dijon, FR @ VYV Festival
    06/12 — Marseille, FR @ Marsatac Festival
    06/17 — Lyon, FR @ InVersion Festival
    06/18 — Montendre, FT @ Freemusic Festival
    07/08 — Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive
    07/09 — Biscay, ES @ BBK Bilbao Live

