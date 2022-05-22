Mick Jagger: Harry Styles Is a “Superficial Resemblance to My Younger Self”

Mick Jagger says Harry Styles is a “superficial resemblance to my younger self” who “doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me.”

The Rolling Stones’ frontman’s eyebrow-raising comments about Styles came in what was otherwise a mundane interview with The London Times designed to drum up publicity for the band’s upcoming 60th anniversary tour.

Jagger prefaced his remarks by saying he likes Styles and the two have “an easy relationship.” But the pleasantries ended there, as Jagger proceeded to rattle off all the reasons why there’s no comparison between the two.

Advertisement

Related Video

“I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous,” Jagger said. “And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”

For his part, Styles has frequently cited Jagger as one of his biggest inspirations, including when it comes to his fashion. Styles also famously impersonated The Rolling Stones singer when he hosted SNL in 2017.

The timing of Jagger’s comments come as Styles celebrates the successful launch of his latest solo album, Harry’s House, and gears up to launch his own expansive headlining tour.

Advertisement

Then again, Jagger can’t help but put his foot in his mouth these days. Recently, he declared Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud the future of rock music.