Minions: The Rise of Gru Soundtrack Features Phoebe Bridgers, Tame Impala, Diana Ross, Thundercat, and More

A who’s who of indie rock, pop, hip-hop, and R&B talent have come together for the soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru. Produced by Jack Antonoff, the OST sees artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Thundercat, St. Vincent, Brittany Howard, BROCKHAMPTON, Kali Uchis, Tierra Whack, Caroline Polachek, and Weyes Blood reimagine some of the biggest funk, pop, and soul hits of the 1970s — the era in which the new film is set.

Bridgers, for example, reimagines the Carpenters’ 1972 single “Goodbye to Love,” while St. Vincent’s Annie Clark offers her take on Lipps Inc’s “Funkytown.” Polachek covers Nancy Sinatra’s “Bang Bang,” BROCKHAMPTON channels Kool & The Gang with “Hollywood Swinging,” and Antonoff’s own Bleachers deliver their version of John Lennon’s “Instant Karma.”

The lead single, however is an entirely new song: a collaboration between the legendary Diana Ross and Tame Impala called “Turn Up the Sunshine.” The song will be released on May 20th, with the full soundtrack following on July 1st via Decca Records (pre-orders are now ongoing). Check out the soundtrack’s artwork and tracklist below.

Minions: The Rise of Gru, the second installment in the animated franchise starring Steve Carell, hits theaters on July 1st.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Artwork:

Minions: The Rise of Gru (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist:

01. Turn Up The Sunshine – Diana Ross ft. Tame Impala

02. Shining Star – Brittany Howard ft. Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire 1975)

03. Funkytown – St. Vincent (Lipps Inc in 1979)

04. Hollywood Swinging – BROCKHAMPTON (Kool & The Gang 1974)

05. Desafinado – Kali Uchis (Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto 1959)

06. Bang Bang – Caroline Polachek (Nancy Sinatra 1966)

07. Fly Like an Eagle – Thundercat (Steve Miller Band 1976)

08. Goodbye To Love – Phoebe Bridgers (The Carpenters 1972)

09. Instant Karma! – Bleachers (John Lennon 1970)

10. You’re No Good – Weyes Blood (Linda Ronstadt 1975)

11. Vehicle – Gary Clark Jr. (The Ides of March 1970)

12. Dance to the Music – H.E.R. (Sly and The Family Stone 1967)

13. Black Magic Woman – Tierra Whack (Santana 1970)

14. Cool – Verdine White

15. Born To Be Alive – Jackson Wang (Patrick Hernandez 1979)

16. Cecilia – The Minions (Simon & Garfunkel 1970)

17. Bang Bang – G.E.M. (Nancy Sinatra 1966)

18. Kung Fu Suite – RZA

19. Minions: The Rise of Gru Score Suite – Heitor Pereira