Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer Officially Released: Watch

Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt will return next year

mission impossible dead reckoning part one mi vii movie trailer tom cruise
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount)
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
May 23, 2022 | 9:35am ET

    Following a social media leak over the weekend, the trailer for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One has officially been released. Check it out ahead.

    The preview arrives over a year out from M:I VII’s July 14th, 2023 release, but with Tom Cruise’s name peaking right now on the wings of Top Gun: Maverick, it’s a good time to create some early buzz. The new Dead Reckoning trailer does that by setting up a tense international chase for everyone’s favorite IMF crew.

    Henry Czerny returns as former IMF director Eugene Kittridge, last seen in 1996’s original Mission: Impossible. In the trailer, he tells Cruise’s Hunt that he’s “fighting to save an ideal that doesn’t exist,” and that it’s time to pick a side. Hunt’s stern face shows he’s made his choice, and it’s one that will have him running through the desert, careening cars through the streets of Rome and Venice, fighting on top of trains, and (in what looks like one of the big Cruise-does-his-own-stunts moments) free-jumping a motorcycle off a cliff.

    Coming from Fallout and Rogue Nation writer/director Christopher McQuarrie (who also penned the Top Gun sequel), the Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One also welcomes back Ving Rhames (Luther Stickell), Simon Pegg (Benjamin “Benji” Dunn), and Rebecca Ferguson (Ilsa Faust). Hayley Atwell joins the cast as Grace, while Esai Morales appears as the yet-unnamed main antagonist.

    Watch the Dead Reckoning Part One trailer below. Part Two — set to be the final entry in the Mission: Impossible series — is scheduled to arrive on June 28th, 2024.

