Moses Ingram Responds to Hateful Comments After Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere

In a galaxy not so far, far away, Moses Ingram is boldly speaking out in the wake of hateful and racist comments made at her expense since the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram story, the actress — who plays Reva, aka Third Sister — defended herself against Star Wars fans who’ve called her a “diversity hire,” “loser,” and other hate-filled snubs.

“Long story short, there are hundreds of those,” Ingram said, referring to the racist comments. “Hundreds. And I also see those of you out there who put on a cape for me, and that really does mean the world to me, because there’s nothing anybody can do about this. There’s nothing anybody can do to stop this hate, and so I question what my purpose is in even being here in front of you saying that this is happening. I don’t really know.”

The Queen’s Gambit star went on: “But I think the thing that bothers me is this feeling that I’ve sort of had inside myself — which no one has told me — but this feeling of, ‘I just have to shut up and take it. I just have to bear it.’ And I’m not built like that. So I really just wanted to come on and say thank you to the people who show up for me in the comments and in the places that I’m not going to put myself. And to the rest of y’all: Y’all weird.”

Unfortunately, even executives at George Lucas’ Lucasfilm warned Ingram that this was a likely outcome. Just a few years ago, the studio saw similarly abhorrent backlash aimed at John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran, non-white actors who appeared in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

“It was something that Lucasfilm actually got in front of and said, ‘This is a thing that, unfortunately, likely will happen,'” Ingram said in a recent interview with The Independent. “‘But we are here to help you; you can let us know when it happens.'”

Thankfully, Ingram also has plenty of sympathetic Star Wars fans willing to defend her against the internet’s dark side. See her Instagram story below.

You can watch the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ now. The limited series also stars Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton, and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.