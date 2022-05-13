Motionless in White have tapped Knocked Loose frontman Bryan Garris for the new song “Slaughterhouse.” The track will be included on MIW’s upcoming album, Scoring the End of the World, out June 10th.

True to its name, “Slaughterhouse” is a brutal slice of metalcore and one of Motionless in White’s heaviest songs to date. The groove riffs verge on technical metal, and the addition of Garris’ howls creates a cacophony of vocals. It’s four-and-a-half minutes of manic energy.

The song follows previous singles “Masterpiece” and “Cyberhex,” both of which have amassed over 6 million views on YouTube. With those kind of numbers, Scoring the End of the World is setting up to be one of MIW’s most successful studio efforts, following the release of 2019’s Disguise.

Related Video

Motionless in White just wrapped up a tour with Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills, but you can still catch them at a handful of festivals this year. Most notably, the band is set to play the Aftershock Festival on October 7th in Sacramento, California.

As for Garris and Knocked Loose, the Louisville band is fresh off the release of the 2021 mini-album A Tear in the Fabric of Life — arguably its finest work to date. Heavy Consequence recently caught the band at the Los Angeles date of its recently wrapped US tour, and it was a night of wild abandonment.

Pre-order and pre-save Scoring the End of the World via Roadrunner Records and stream “Slaughterhouse” below.