Municipal Waste Unveil New Song “High Speed Steel”: Stream

Municipal Waste are set to unleash their new album Electrified Brain on July 1st, and now they’ve shared the album’s second single, “High Speed Steel.”

With a song title that could’ve been pulled from the sleeve of a classic ’80s metal LP, “High Speed Steel” lives up to is name. Bulldozing riffs and high octane leads are the name of the game as Municipal Waste proudly pay homage to the thrash greats that came before them.

“’High Speed Steel’ is our ode to an era when heavy metal was transitioning into a faster form,” commented guitarist Ryan Waste. “We pushed the limits of our sound to channel that classic dynamic and keep the intensity high. It’s about overcoming the pressure and slicing down the odds when everything is stacked against you.”

Electrified Brain will be Municipal Waste’s first album in five years, following 2017’s Slime and Punishment. The band recorded the album in Philadelphia with producer Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Code Orange). They previously released “Grave Dive” as the first single.

“We’re not writing any love ballads to sell records,” vocalist Tony Foresta noted upon the initial album announcement. “We’re just doing what we’ve always done since the band started — and that’s try to write loud, fast, and ripping hardcorepunkmetal. We hope you walk away with some bloody ears, blown speakers, pissed off parents, black eyes, and a healthy distrust of authority.”

Municipal Waste are playing numerous tour dates with a slew of high profile heavy acts in the coming months. Following a June 18th appearance at Pure Filth Festival in Liverpool, New York, the band will link up with Integrity and Bewitcher for a handful of June dates before joining At the Gates, Thrown into Exile, and Enforced for select August shows. Get tickets to Municipal Waste’s upcoming concerts via Ticketmaster.

Pre-order Electrified Brain via Municipal Waste’s website. Stream “High Speed Steel” below.