Mura Masa Announces New Album demon time, Shares “blessing me”: Stream

Mura Masa has announced his third album, demon time, out on September 16th via Polydor Records, while also unleashing the new single “blessing me” featuring Gambian-British breakout Pa Salieu and Jamaican rapper Skillibeng.

The stacked guest list also includes Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress, and Shygirl (who all appear on the previous single “bbycakes”), as well as slowthai, Lil Yachty, Channel Tres, Erika de Casier, Leyla, and more. While bringing the artists together, Mura Musa only had one goal in mind: pure, unbridled fun.

“It’s devil on the shoulder type fun,” the 25-year-old musician explained in a statement. “Not necessarily the most wholesome, but it’s a really good time.”

demon time will be available on vinyl, CD, and cassette. Pre-orders are ongoing. Check out the artwork and full tracklist below.

With an off-kilter beat mixing together elements of hip-hop and dancehall, “blessing me” certainly fits within the hedonist theme of the album, with neither Skillibeng (“Wet up your pussy, like pipe when you drip”) nor Pa Salieu (“Rain like Amazon, insert the fire stick”) hiding their intentions. Stream it below.

“blessing me” arrives after the previous singles “bbycakes” and “2gether.” demon time marks the follow-up to 2020’s R.Y.C.

demon time Artwork:

demon time Tracklist:

01. demon time (feat. BAYLI)

02. bbycakes (feat. Lil Uzi Vert, Shygirl, and PinkPantheress)

03. slomo (feat. Tohji & Midas The Jagaban)

04. 2gether

05. up all week (feat. slowthai)

06. prada (i like it) (feat. Leyla)

07. hollaback bitch (feat. Channel Tres & Shygirl)

08. no ish (feat. Lil Yachty & Unknown T)

09. blessing me (feat. Pa Salieu & Skillibeng)

10. tonto (feat. Isabella Lovestory)

11. e-motions (feat. Erika de Casier)

12. blush (feat. Leyla)