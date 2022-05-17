Menu
Music Midtown 2022: Jack White, MCR, Fall Out Boy, and More to Play Atlanta Fest

Future, Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Phoenix, and Turnstile will also appear at the two-day festival

May 17, 2022 | 10:28am ET

    Jack White, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, and Future are heading to Atlanta in September to play Music Midtown.

    The annual music festival returns September 17th-18th at Piedmont Park in downtown Atlanta. Other notable acts set to play include Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Phoenix, Turnstile, Denzel Curry, 100 gecs, A Day to Remember, Conan Gray, Hippo Campus, 2 Chainz, Tinashe, and more. Check out the full lineup via its poster below.

    Two-day GA and VIP passes go on sale starting Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via the festival’s website.

    Music Midtown 2022 lineup poster

