Music Midtown 2022: Jack White, MCR, Fall Out Boy, and More to Play Atlanta Fest

Jack White, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, and Future are heading to Atlanta in September to play Music Midtown.

The annual music festival returns September 17th-18th at Piedmont Park in downtown Atlanta. Other notable acts set to play include Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Phoenix, Turnstile, Denzel Curry, 100 gecs, A Day to Remember, Conan Gray, Hippo Campus, 2 Chainz, Tinashe, and more. Check out the full lineup via its poster below.

Two-day GA and VIP passes go on sale starting Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via the festival’s website.

