Musicians and Celebrities React to Leaked Supreme Court Abortion Decision

Let’s begin by saying that as of this writing, abortion is still a constitutional right. But on Monday night, a leaked draft opinion revealed that the conservative majority of the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively ending a woman’s right to chose.

Published by Politico, the document is a first draft majority opinion regarding Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks. Signed by Justice Samuel Alito, the draft opinion states, “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” adding, “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled.” (Casey refers to the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which affirmed Roe but allowed states constrain abortion rights without removing them.)

Abortion is always a hot issue, but with a conservative legislative push already severely restricting rights in red states, the upcoming midterms, and the now very real threat that women won’t be able to make one of the most fundamental decisions about their own bodies, it has reached a true boiling point. A number of musicians, actors, and celebrities are also getting heated over SCOTUS’ apparent plans.

Read some of these reactions below — and then take action. Contact your Senators and demand they codify Roe v. Wade with law, even if they have to explode the filibuster to do it. Raise your voice in protest; this decision is not final and public pressure could persuade one SCOTUS Justice to flip. Vote in the midterms. Donate to organizations and funds that support legal, safe access to abortions.

they wage war on women

we will fight back — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) May 3, 2022

Getting darker by the minute — AmandaShires (@amandashires) May 3, 2022

I support a woman’s right to choose, and ⁦@amandashires⁩ and I give to the Yellowhammer fund in Alabama. Please give if you can. https://t.co/X8Knk55bJD — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) May 3, 2022

Those motherf*****s really did it. First they came for Black voters, then they targeted LGBTQ+ families. Now, women of America, they’re overruling Roe v. Wade. Advertisement We have to unite and strike back. Take to the streets. Overwhelm them at the ballot box. They have gone too damn far. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 3, 2022

As the staggeringly partisan, right wing-dominated SCOTUS nudges America closer to Handmaids Tale status, the importance of voting in EVERY election becomes even more obvious. One would hope today’s news erases any further delusions that “both parties are pretty much the same.” — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) May 3, 2022

Even these two idiots know… pic.twitter.com/PhK6Jhf3bg — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 3, 2022

Irresponsible ejaculation. That’s the cause of all unwanted pregnancy. Most guys I knew were afraid to get a woman pregnant. #RoeVWade protects everyone – women AND men – from parenthood before they are ready, willing and with the right co-parent. Advertisement — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) May 3, 2022

Make no mistake. A majority in this country are angry tonight. Not a small majority. A giant majority. I am seeing that rage. I am hearing that rage. I am feeling that rage. And to all scared women tonight, I will fight for you & with you. I will fight like hell. We all must. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 3, 2022

How nice that these ideological nuts who don’t care about democracy or the will of the people — who overwhelmingly support a woman’s right to choose — can feel safe inside whilst they eviscerate our rights and condemn women to die. Abortion will never end. Only safe abortions. https://t.co/Zl0GOgv8z8 — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) May 3, 2022

For 40 years I’ve been telling the progressive intelligencia to stop using the word abortion. Because it’s never been the issue. The issue is FUNDAMENTAL WOMEN’S EQUAL RIGHTS! Using the word abortion creates and demands the equal passion of anti-abortion. And now it’s too late. Advertisement — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 3, 2022

Forced birth? Not really. I lived through the abortion ban years. The fact is that there wont be fewer abortions Women will continue to get the abortion they need. Except those abortions wont be safe. Many, many women and girls will be mutilated or die. — Mia Farrow🇺🇦 (@MiaFarrow) May 3, 2022

Get your Boots off our wombs — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 3, 2022

Votes matter. Voting in EVERY election matters. The people we elect — or those who are elected when people can’t be bothered to #vote — make decisions every day that affect our lives & livelihoods. This decision affects the HEALTHCARE of millions of women. Great job! #sarcasm — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 3, 2022

Tough Love Time: Elections have consequences and decisions are made by those who show up. Tweeting is not activism but VOTING is. Get off your ass and vote.#RoeVWade #scotus — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) May 3, 2022

Two unelected people have decided that millions of American women will no longer have a right to make decisions regarding their reproductive health. As we take another big step towards Fascism, never forget: ELECTIONS MATTER! Advertisement — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 3, 2022

REPUBLICANS MAY HAVE

FINALLY GOTTEN THEIR WISH.AFTER 49 YRS

GOP SUPREME COURT

POISED 2 STRIKE DOWN

ROE V WADE.

MY MOM SAID,”WHEN I WAS YOUNG,I HEARD, “KEEP EM BAREFOOT & PREGNANT,”A WOMANS PLACE IS IN THE HOME”,

“WOMEN DONT HAVE

🧠’S 4 BUSINESS”.

“DEATH DUE 2

BACK ALLY ABORTION” — Cher (@cher) May 3, 2022

our justice system is enacted violence against its people, the time to act on this was years agohttps://t.co/IXpFwut4tv — illuminati hotties (@illuminatihotts) May 3, 2022

People need to peacefully take to streets. https://t.co/4DKrFwNPnD — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 3, 2022

Maybe now the true majority will RISE THE FUCK UP AND PUSH BACK! THIS is what happens when you let a bullying MINORITY run the show! https://t.co/8rmLbYRaq8 Advertisement — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) May 3, 2022

Everything we knew was going to happen is happening and it's as fucking sad as we thought it would be. — Jeff Rosenstock (@jeffrosenstock) May 3, 2022

“This is a great victory for God.” Happy to hear . God needed a victory. I hope the old bastard takes the night off and pops a cold one. https://t.co/TTYPftnpFi — Tim Heidecker (@timheidecker) May 3, 2022

I’m so, what’s the word right now? I can’t say it. Everyone is focused on whose wearing what at the Met Gala and women’s rights are taking the biggest hit in plain sight. I wish everyone would focus on one thing. We need everyone to focus on the news coming out regarding #SCOTUS Advertisement — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) May 3, 2022

If life begins at conception, why aren’t Republicans making sure that the men who cause pregnancies take any responsibility? Because they’re not “pro-life”. They are anti-women. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) May 3, 2022

I want to believe a consequence of the dogs finally catching the car and planting the full authority of the government inside every womb would be a collapse of the Republican Party. Yes, almost 70 percent of us support choice, but no, GOP women will always vote for the assholes. — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 3, 2022