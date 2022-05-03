Menu
Musicians and Celebrities React to Leaked Supreme Court Abortion Decision

A leak signaling SCOTUS' plans to overturn legalized abortion is causing outrage

Consequence Staff
May 3, 2022 | 12:07pm ET

    Let’s begin by saying that as of this writing, abortion is still a constitutional right. But on Monday night, a leaked draft opinion revealed that the conservative majority of the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively ending a woman’s right to chose.

    Published by Politico, the document is a first draft majority opinion regarding Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks. Signed by Justice Samuel Alito, the draft opinion states, “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” adding, “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled.” (Casey refers to the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which affirmed Roe but allowed states constrain abortion rights without removing them.)

    Abortion is always a hot issue, but with a conservative legislative push already severely restricting rights in red states, the upcoming midterms, and the now very real threat that women won’t be able to make one of the most fundamental decisions about their own bodies, it has reached a true boiling point. A number of musicians, actors, and celebrities are also getting heated over SCOTUS’ apparent plans.

    Read some of these reactions below — and then take action. Contact your Senators and demand they codify Roe v. Wade with law, even if they have to explode the filibuster to do it. Raise your voice in protest; this decision is not final and public pressure could persuade one SCOTUS Justice to flip. Vote in the midterms. Donate to organizations and funds that support legal, safe access to abortions.

    muna artist react roe v wade opinion leak

