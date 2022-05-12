My Chemical Romance Release New Song “The Foundations of Decay”: Stream

Welcome (back) to the black parade! My Chemical Romance have unveiled “The Foundations of Decay,” which marks their first new recording in eight years. Listen to the song below.

The song is the band’s first recorded output since reuniting in 2019 for what was initially thought a one-off show in Los Angeles and new merch line. A full-blown reunion tour grew out of the massive outpouring of support from fans over the band getting back together, though its planned 2020 kickoff has been pushed back not once but twice due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Expected to begin next week in the UK, the tour has now expanded to include 64 dates and festival stops at When We Were Young, Aftershock, Firefly, and Riot Fest. Openers for the global trek will feature a wide array of acts like Badflower, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, GHÖSH, Kimya Dawson, Meg Myers, Midtown, Nothing, Shannon and the Clams, Soul Glo, Surfbort, Taking Back Sunday, The Bouncing Souls, The Homeless Gospel Choir, The Lemon Twigs, Thursday, Turnstile, Waterparks, and Youth Code. Get tickets here.

My Chemical Romance’s last full-length studio effort was 2010’s Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, though that LP was followed by a trio of compilation albums — 2013’s Conventional Weapons, 2014’s May Death Never Stop You, and 2016’s The Black Parade/Living With Ghosts —- after the band 2013 break-up.