Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Charlie Hickey Breaks Down Debut Album Nervous At Night Track by Track: Exclusive

The indie artist (and Phoebe Bridgers pal) explores each song on his beautiful new album

nervous at night charlie hickey
Charlie Hickey, photo by Frank Ockenfels
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 20, 2022 | 10:30am ET

    Our Track by Track series gives artists a space to break down each song off of their newest release. Today, Charlie Hickey explores the tracks off of his new album, Nervous At Night.

    Today (May 20th), singer-songwriter Charlie Hickey shares his debut full-length effort Nervous At Night. Out on Saddest Factory and produced by Marshall Vore, the 11-track LP follows his Count the Stars EP, also produced by Vore.

    Beyond gracing the world with her own poignant indie-rock masterworks, Phoebe Bridgers’ meteoric, well-deserved success has allowed her to share the spotlight with her friends. Her albums and record label have seemingly become collaborative efforts between a close-knit group of similarly-minded, likely depressed artists. Names like Bridgers, Vore, Conor Oberst, Haley Dahl (of Sloppy Jane), MUNA, Christian Lee Houston, and more trade off helping each other find new ways to make us cry. Luckily, all of Bridgers’ friends just so happen to be incredibly talented.

    Advertisement

    Among the latest to be spotlighted by Saddest Factory is Charlie Hickey, a childhood friend of Bridgers. But his relationship with other established indie artists by no means undercuts his output, as his debut EP promised and Nervous At Night confirms, Hickey is a talent all of his own. He may share sensibilities and a pension for the existential with his labelmates, but songs like “Dandelions” showcase Hickey’s unique take on indie music.

    The album’s lo-fi, emotional songs detail Hickey’s experience of being stuck between adolescence and adulthood. Ballads, folk songs, and driving indie bangers run through themes of relationships, anger, self-criticism, and love, ultimately ending on a somewhat hopeful note with the lovely, stripped-back “Planet With Water.”

    Advertisement

    “It’s a really special one to me,” Hickey tells Consequence about the track. “No matter how many vocoders I put on my records, I will always be a guy with an acoustic guitar!”

    It’s a tumultuous, uncertain journey backed by an empathetic soundscape and Hickey’s friends. Sure, fans of Phoebe Bridgers will likely find a lot to love about the record, but Nervous At Night easily stands on its own as a powerful opening statement for Hickey’s songwriting career.

    Listen to Nervous At Night below, followed by Hickey’s insight into each of the album’s songs.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

delta spirit one is one new album stream track by track premiere

Delta Spirit Share New Album One Is One, Break It Down Track by Track: Exclusive

May 19, 2022

post animal track by track album listen stream

Post Animal Break Down Love Gibberish Track by Track: Exclusive

May 13, 2022

woosung moth ep

Woosung Breaks Down Moth EP Track By Track: Exclusive

May 13, 2022

They Hate Change Finally New

They Hate Change Dissect Finally, New Track by Track: Exclusive

May 13, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Charlie Hickey Breaks Down Debut Album Nervous At Night Track by Track: Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale