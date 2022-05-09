Netflix to Stream Festival Sets from Pete Davidson, Bill Burr, Amy Schumer, and More

Last week, Netflix put the spotlight on comedic talent with their first-ever Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, which brought talent both new and old to Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium. Today, the platform has announced that a number of the events taped at the fest will soon be able to stream wherever you are.

On the roster of new-to-us comedy content coming to Netflix include The Best Friends, a special hosted and curated by Pete Davidson; Parental Advisory, a stand-up showcase assembled by Amy Schumer; and The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up, a celebration of some of dearly departed comic legends.

Netflix will begin rolling out these specials between May 19th and June 23rd, closing out with a “best of” highlight special that compiles all the can’t-miss laughs across the 11-day event. And from an LGBTQ+ showcase to a stand-up set from Snoop Dogg, there’s a lot of laughs to be had.

Per a press release from Netflix, here’s the full lineup of what you’ll see in the coming weeks, which also boasts appearances from John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, and more:

May 19th – The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up, an evening to celebrate some of the greatest stand-ups of all time who are no longer with us. John Mulaney honors Robin Williams, Dave Chappelle honors Richard Pryor, Chelsea Handler honors Joan Rivers and Jon Stewart honors George Carlin.

June 6th – Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill, a showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Burr.

June 7th and 12th – That’s My Time with David Letterman, each of the six episodes spotlights one comedian, including a 5-minute stand-up set and conversation with Letterman.

June 9th – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration, the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics.

June 10th – A Tribute to Bob Saget, a celebration of Bob’s life in comedy with his friends and family.

June 11th – Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory, a showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Schumer.

June 13th – Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends, a multi-comic special hosted and curated by Davidson.

June 14th – Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda introduce an all-female lineup of comedians.

June 16th – Snoop Dogg’s Fuc’n Around Comedy Special, original comedy from Snoop, along with sets from legendary black comedians performing at the festival.

June 23rd – Best of the Festival, highlights from throughout the 11-day event.

In more Netflix comedy news, the streamer recently picked up a third season of cult favorite (Consequence staff included) sketch series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. And for your dose of nostalgia, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama are all set to reprise their roles from That ’70s Show in the forthcoming sequel series That ’90s Show.