The Umbrella Academy Goes Face to Face with Sparrows in Season 3 Trailer: Watch

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming season of The Umbrella Academy.

The first look at Season 3, which premieres June 22nd, finds the eponymous superhero team introduced to rivals The Sparrow Academy, as well as an alternate version of Justin H. Min’s Ben Hargreeves, who is not only very much alive but is part of the Sparrows and has no memory of his adopted siblings.

“When we jumped here, we created a time paradox,” Aidan Gallagher’s Five Hargreeves frantically explains. “Our little paradox brought forth the freaking Kugelblitz.”

Related Video

Elliot Page’s character, who is now named Viktor Hargreeves, asks, “What the hell is a Kugelblitz?”, to which The Boy responds, “Essentially, we’re screwed.”

Advertisement

From there, the Umbrellas face off against the Sparrows and things, uh, don’t exactly go well. They also establish that they can all can see this new version of Ben and, well, they’re not fans of their “dickhead” alternate timeline sibling.

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy also stars Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts. Meanwhile, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David will portray the Sparrows. Check out the new trailer for The Umbrella Academy after the jump.

Other new titles coming soon to Netflix include a surprise stand-up special from the late Norm McDonald, a new Resident Evil series starring Ella Balinska as Albert Wesker’s daughter Jade, and the Swedish-language series Clark. Season 6 of Black Mirror and Season 3 of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson have also been greenlit by the streamer.